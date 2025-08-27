Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

Published on August 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/27 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 11:05 AM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dylan File (NR) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (6-4, 5.85)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Dylan File (#32) - transfer from Arkansas

DEL RHP Emerson Hancock - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Took the first game in El Paso, winning 13-10 in 10 innings...the Rainiers plated five runs in the top of the second to lead early, as RBI singles from Samad Taylor, Rhylan Thomas and Harry Ford drove in runs...in the bottom of the third inning, the Chihuahuas scored nine runs, the most Tacoma has allowed in a single inning this season, to lead 9-5...five of the nine runs scored on a pair of home runs...in the top of the fifth, the Rainiers used four singles and a pair of walks to score four runs and tie the game at nine...both teams would be kept off the board until the eighth, as each side scored a run to make it 10-10...the Rainiers scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning, getting RBI doubles from Ben Williamson and Miles Mastrobuoni, as well as an RBI single from Spencer Packard to lead 13-10...Michael Fulmer locked down the bottom of the 10th, for his first save with Tacoma and give the Rainiers a series-opening victory.

THE "DYLAN" FILE: RHP Dylan File was transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas ahead of Wednesday's game...File, 29, went 7-4 with a 4.94 ERA (118.1 IP/65ER) in 23 starts for the Travelers, striking out 92 while walking 33, holding the opposition to a .261 batting average...File has appeared in Triple-A in three of the last four seasons, coming up with Nashville in 2021 and 2022, before throwing with Reno in 2024...in his Triple-A career, File is 10-13 with a 5.08 ERA in 38 games (30 starts)...File was originally drafted by Milwaukee in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Dixie State.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering tonight's game in El Paso, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, six ahead of Forrest Wall's 150...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 306 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

BEN'S BASHING IN AUGUST: Since he was optioned to Tacoma on July 31, INF Ben Williamson has been on a tear, hitting .390 (23x59) with two doubles, one triple, four home runs, 16 RBI and 10 walks to eight strikeouts...his OPS in August is 1.140, the highest of any month in his career...his .479 on-base percentage and .661 slugging percentage in August are both the best of any month in his career...Williamson's six steals this month are also the most in a month in his career...his 16 RBI in August are one short of the most in a month in his career, trailing the 17 he drove in during April 2024...Williamson has recorded a hit 12 of his 15 games this month, with seven multi-hit efforts.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: INF Leo Rivas has been amongst the league's best at getting on base...since June 1, he leads the PCL with a .467 on-base percentage, drawing a league-best 53 walks, stealing 21 bases in that time, the fourth-most in the league...he also sports a .953 OPS since June 1, the sixth-best in the league...among PCL hitters with at least 250 plate appearances this year, Rivas leads the league with a 20.8% walk rate (per FanGraphs), over two points higher than the next-closest (OKC's Austin Gauthier - 18.5%)...also among PCL hitters with 250 plate appearances, Rivas leads the league with a with a 151 wRC+ (per FanGraphs), three points higher than the next-closest (El Paso's Luis Campusano.)

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole two more bases on Friday night, following his career-high three stolen bases on Thursday night, his second game with three steals this season (also: July 31 at Sugar Land)...Taveras is the second Rainier (Leo Rivas - July 30-31) and the fourth different player in the PCL this season to steal multiple bases in consecutive games this season...Taveras is 20-for-21 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year and has been successful in each of his last 19...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 19 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing John Spikerman's (Jersey Shore) 20 steals.

AND THE RAINIERS KEEP RUNNING, RUNNING: The Rainiers stole two more bases on Tuesday, their seventh consecutive game with multiple steals...their seven-game, multi-stolen base streak is tied for the longest in Triple-A this season, matching the seven-game streak accomplished by Jacksonville from April 3-10...the seven-game streak with multiple steals is the longest for the Rainiers since at least 2005...dating back to July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 78 bases in 88 attempts, the most steals in the minor leagues in that time...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 53 bases in 58 attempts.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his first-inning single on Saturday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 25 games, the longest streak by a Rainier this season...over his 25-game streak, Ford is hitting .281 (27x96) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 24 with a .963 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...Ford's 25-game streak is the longest in a single season by a Rainier since Dominic Canzone went on a 26-game streak from May 11-September 18, 2024...the last Rainier with a streak longer than 26 games in a single season is Zach Deloach, who reached in 31-straight games from May 11-June 17, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 7-6 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday...the Padres scored five runs in the first inning against Luis Castillo...the Mariners fought back in the bottom of the fifth with six runs off a pair of three-run homers from Randy Arozarena and Eugenia Suárez, to lead 6-5...San Diego scored two more in the top of the sixth to take the 7-6 lead back and hold on to win...Jul Rodriguez and Josh Naylor each recorded a pair of hits in the loss.







