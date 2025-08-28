Ullola's Quality Start Carries Sugar Land to Wednesday Win over Albuqerque

SUGAR LAND, TX - A quality start from RHP Miguel Ullola (W, 6-4) and homers from Zach Cole and Zack Short keyed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-27, 62-63) to a 4-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (21-32, 52-75) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Ullola punched out two Albuquerque batters in the first during a 1-2-3 frame and went six up, six down by tossing a clean top half of the second. In the home half of the inning, Cole clobbered a solo shot to right that came off his bat at 112 mph for his first-career homer at the Triple-A level, putting the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0.

Ullola continued rolling as he posted a scoreless third and stranded a runner in scoring position in the fourth with an inning-ending strikeout.

The Isotopes tied the game at one in the top of the fifth on a solo homer from Owen Miller, but the Space Cowboys responded in the bottom of the fifth. After Collin Price punched a single up the middle, Colin Barber lashed an RBI double to the opposite field as Sugar Land reclaimed the lead, 2-1. Later in the inning, Pedro León and Brice Matthews walked to load the bases, but a strikeout left the runners on.

Sugar Land extended their advantage in the bottom of the sixth as Short launched a towering two-run homer to left, scoring Cole, as the Space Cowboys pushed out in front, 4-1.

Ullola kept the Isotopes off the board in the top of the sixth, his final inning of work, before giving way to RHP Logan VanWey (H,5) in the top of the seventh who registered a perfect frame. Ullola went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, with a walk and six strikeouts.

Jake Meyers started the bottom of the seventh with a single and Matthews walked, but the next three Space Cowboys were retired as Sugar Land could not add any insurance.

Albuquerque made it a 4-3 game with two runs in the top of the eighth. However, RHP Nick Hernandez (S,7) secured Sugar Land's 4-3 with a scoreless ninth.

NOTABLE:

Miguel Ullola went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts on Wednesday. Ullola has fired two-straight quality starts and has allowed only one earned run across his last 12.0 innings with 11 strikeouts and only two walks. Ullola came into Wednesday's game ranked third in the PCL in strikeouts with 109.

Zack Short lifted his 14th home run of the year with a two-run shot in the sixth, his first home run since August 13 against the Salt Lake Bees. Short has a hit in three of his last four games.

Pedro León walked on Wednesday, and in August, León is 7-for-24 (.292) with a double, two homers, six RBI and six runs scored.

Zach Cole crushed his first-career homer at Triple-A with a home run in the second. Cole has recorded an RBI in each of his first two games at Triple A.

With a 2-for-4 game with a run scored, Collin Price has recorded a hit in 13 of his last 16 games, and is batting .279 with four doubles, six RBI, four walks and seven runs scored in August.

Nick Hernandez recorded his second save in as many games on Wednesday with a scoreless ninth and has four saves in the month of August.

Jake Meyers appeared in his first game with Sugar Land on Major League rehab on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with an opposite-field single in the seventh.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series versus Albuquerque on Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Jose Fleury is slated to start for the Space Cowboys opposite LHP Mason Albright.







