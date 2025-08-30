Multi-Homer Game from Trammell Helps Sugar Land Clinch Series Over Isotopes

SUGAR LAND, TX - A multi-homer game from Taylor Trammell that included the front end of back-to-back homers in the sixth lifted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-27, 64-63) to a 3-2 series-clinching win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (21-34, 52-77) on Friday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land has won seven-straight home games, dating back to August 15, tying a season high. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

RHP Tyler Ivey stranded two runners in the top of the first by inducing an inning-ending groundout before facing the minimum in the second, helped by a 6-4-3 double play. Ivey then left a runner in scoring position the third.

Albuquerque scored two runs in the fourth, including Michael Toglia hitting a solo home run as the Isotopes went up, 2-0. The Space Cowboys answered in the bottom of the frame as Trammell ripped an opposite-field solo home run 368 feet to left as Sugar Land cut their deficit in half, 2-1. Later in the inning, Shay Whitcomb singled, Zach Cole flared a base knock to left and Logan Davidson walked with two outs to load the bases, but a flyout stranded the runners.

After Ivey tossed a scoreless fifth, RHP Michael Knorr (W, 2-1) entered in the sixth and fired a perfect frame, striking out two. In the bottom of the inning, Trammell ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat and drove a lead-off solo homer 395 feet to right. In the ensuing at-bat, Whitcomb scorched his second homer in as many nights as the Space Cowboys took their first lead of the night, 3-2. Trammell recorded the ninth multi-homer game from a Space Cowboy this season and the first since Jon Singleton on July 12. Friday was also the eighth time this year Sugar Land has gone back-to-back and the first time since Edwin Díaz and Brice Matthews on August 17.

RHP Alimber Santa (H,3) preserved Sugar Land's one-run lead by posting a zero in the seventh and RHP Luis Contreras (H,9) worked out of a two-on one-out jam to hold the Space Cowboys' 3-2 advantage. RHP Nick Hernandez (S,8) closed out Sugar Land's 3-2 win with a strikeout as part of a 1-2-3 top half of the ninth.

NOTABLE:

- Taylor Trammell recorded a multi-homer game on Friday, going 2-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and two runs scored. Friday was Trammell's first multi-homer game since June 22, 2023 with the Tacoma Rainiers when he hit three home runs against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Trammell is currently on a nine-game on-base streak with Sugar Land.

- With a 2-for-4 night with a home run, an RBI and a run scored, Shay Whitcomb is currently on a 12-game on-base streak with two doubles, two homers, seven RBI and eight walks. Whitcomb has lashed a home run in two-straight games.

- Tyler Ivey went 5.0 innings on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Ivey has gone 5.0 innings or more in four of his last five starts and has allowed three earned runs or less in five-straight outings.

- Zach Cole went 1-for-3 on Friday and has picked up a hit in his first four games at Triple A.

- Pedro León went 1-for-2 on Friday, and in August, León is 8-for-26 (.308) with a double, two homers, six RBI and six runs scored.

- Luis Contreras earned his ninth hold of the season on Friday and has not allowed a run in seven of his last eight appearances.

- Nick Hernandez picked up his eighth save of the season and has recorded a save in three-straight appearances. In August, Hernandez holds a 1.00 WHIP, .192 opposing batting average with 11 strikeouts over 7.0 innings.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game series against Albuquerque begins Saturday at 6:35 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon is slated to start opposite RHP Andrew Quezada. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







