Express Ride Early Lead to 7-3 Win Over Bees

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees offense fell silent on Friday night mustering up only three runs on five hits as Scott Kingery highlighted the night with a two-run homer in the eighth while Round Rock's early offense boosted a 7-3 win in game three.

Round Rock Express 7, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Trey Supak (2 - 1)

LP: Caden Dana (6 - 9)

Game Summary

Round Rock struck first in the second inning when Trevor Hauver worked a walk and Billy McKinney launched a two-run homer to straightaway center. An inning later, the Express padded their lead as Richie Martin doubled and came home on an Abimelec Ortiz RBI single. Hauver followed with a base hit, and Narváez delivered a two-run single to right-center, pushing the Express in front 5-0.

The Bees were held hitless through 3.1 innings before Brandon Drury doubled but was left stranded at second. Salt Lake finally broke through in the seventh on back-to-back doubles from Scott Kingery and Yolmer Sánchez who drove in the Bees first run of the night. Salt Lake loaded the bases later in the inning but stranded three as Chris Taylor's flyout ended the rally.

Round Rock answered immediately in the bottom half when Dustin Harris doubled and Martin followed with a run-scoring triple. Ortiz tacked on a sacrifice fly, restoring a six-run cushion at 7-1.

Salt Lake showed more life in the eighth as Chad Stevens drew a walk and after two quick outs, Kingery crushed a two-run homer to left field -- his second extra-base hit of the night -- cutting the deficit to 7-3. That was as close as the Bees would come, as José Ruiz tossed a perfect ninth to secure the Express win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its first game of the series scoring only three runs on five hits moving them to 5-45 when scoring three or less and 19-57 when being outhit by the opponent.

Scott Kingery recorded the Bees only multi-hit outing, going 2-for-4 for his 11th multi-hit game of the season. He belted his seventh home run of the year with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, his second homer in the last three games following Sunday's grand slam. The blast extended Salt Lake's home run streak to five games. Kingery's two RBI marked his fourth multi-RBI effort in August, trailing only Denzer Guzman's five for the team lead this month.

Yolmer Sánchez drove in Salt Lake's first run of the night with a double to right, finishing 1-for-4 with an RBI. The hit marked his 93rd of the season, making him the fourth Bee to reach the 90-hit milestone alongside Chad Stevens, Matthew Lugo, and Carter Kieboom. Sánchez's 16th double of the year ranks third on the club, trailing Lugo (25) and Stevens (20).

Brandon Drury gave the Bees their first hit of the night in the fourth inning with his seventh double since joining Salt Lake on July 22. Drury has reached base in five of the last six games as his six doubles in the month of August tie for the team lead with Denzer Guzman and Chad Stevens.

Caden Dana made it just three innings for his shortest start since July 23 (2.1 vs ABQ) where he allowed five runs on six hits and recorded two strikeouts.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Round Rock will face off for game four on Friday night as Shaun Anderson (3-7, 6.07) and Cory Abbott (3-4, 6.68) take the mound for a scheduled 6:15 p.m. MST first pitch at Dell Diamond.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

