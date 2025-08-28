Flint's Ninth-Inning Blast Seals Bees 7-5 Win in Round Rock

Published on August 28, 2025

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Salt Lake secured the game two victory 7-5 over the Round Rock Express as the bullpen provided another shutout while Tucker Flint and Chad Wallach each provided two-RBI knocks.

Salt Lake Bees 7, Round Rock Express 5

WP: Sammy Peralta (5 - 2)

LP: Robby Ahlstrom (2 - 4)

SV: Jared Southard (2)

Game Summary

Round Rock struck first, plating a run in the first on Justin Foscue's sacrifice fly before taking advantage of a pair of Salt Lake errors in the second to extend the lead to 3-0. The Express tacked on another run in the third to make it 4-0.

The Bees clawed back in the fourth inning as Carter Kieboom walked and came around to score on Chad Stevens' RBI single. Cavan Biggio followed with a run-scoring hit before a groundout from Chad Wallach brought Stevens home, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Salt Lake tied the game in the fifth when Nelson Rada singled, stole second, and eventually scored on a balk. The Bees surged ahead in the sixth when Chad Wallach lined an RBI triple and Flint followed with a run-scoring single for a 6-4 lead.

Trevor Hauver answered with a solo homer in the bottom half for Round Rock, trimming the score to 6-5, but the Express could not push across another run. Flint provided breathing room in the ninth, launching his home run to right field for the final margin.

The Salt Lake bullpen held strong after Sammy Peralta's six innings start, with Angel Felipe, Samy Natera Jr., and Jared Southard combining to retire nine of the final 11 batters to secure the victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake secured its second straight win with double-digit hits in back-to-back games while homering in four consecutive contests. The Bees improved to 31-14 this season when outhitting their opponent.

The Bees swiped three bases on Tuesday with steals from Chad Stevens (19), Nelson Rada (14) and Denzer Guzman (3). Salt Lake has now stolen a base in four straight games, including three of the last four with multiple stolen bags. The Bees rank fourth in the PCL with 36 steals in August.

Sammy Peralta worked a professional career-high six innings, earning his fifth win of the season to match his career-best total from 2023. He allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts, marking his first walk-free outing since July 24.

Chad Stevens notched his second straight multi-hit effort, hitting safely for the sixth time in his last seven games with a 2-for-4 night that included an RBI and a run scored for the third consecutive contest. It marked his team-leading 33rd multi-hit game of the season, as he remains one of only five players in the PCL with at least 110 hits, 17 home runs, and a batting average of .290 or better.

Denzer Guzman went 2-for-4 for his sixth multi-hit performance since joining Salt Lake while scoring for the third time in the last four games.

Tucker Flint recorded his first multi-hit game since July 30, going 2-for-4 with two RBI--the last time he drove in multiple runs also came on July 30. He belted his 14th home run of the season and first in August, moving within three of his career-high 17 set in 2024.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-2 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the fourth-longest active streak in the league. Over the stretch, he's batting .425 with four doubles, a triple, eight RBI, six runs scored, and a 1.095 OPS.

Chad Wallach went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, recording his first triple of the season and first since June 25 at Albuquerque. His two RBI marked his first multi-RBI game since his eight-RBI outburst in Reno on June 24.

Up Next

Salt Lake will go for its third consecutive victory on Thursday night where Caden Dana (6-8, 5.58) will face Trey Supak (1-1, 3.38) with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. MST at Dell Diamond.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2025

