Redbirds Ride Early Lead past Comets

Published on August 28, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Memphis Redbirds scored four runs in the first inning and led the rest of the way as they sent the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-3 loss Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds (28-26/69-58) loaded the bases in the first inning and Matt Lloyd hit a bases-clearing double before Memphis added another run on a sacrifice fly. The Redbirds went ahead 5-0 in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout. The Comets' first run of the night came in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Ryan Ward. Another run scored for the Comets (28-26/74-55) in the seventh inning on a double play to trim the deficit to 5-2. The Redbirds responded in their next at-bat with two runs on a double by Mike Antico for a 7-2 Memphis advantage. Oklahoma City added a run in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Noah Miller.

Of Note:

-The Comets lost a third straight game to open their interleague series against Memphis with an 0-3 record and start a series with three straight losses for the second time this season and second time this month as OKC also lost its first three games on the road in El Paso Aug. 5-7. This is the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land that an Oklahoma City team has lost the first three games of a home series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-With Thursday's loss, the Comets fell to 1-5 in the last six games and to 2-6 in the last eight games...Oklahoma City is now 5-14 in its last 19 home games.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-4 with a walk and a RBI to increase his Minor League-leading total to 114 RBI this season - the most by a PCL player in a season since Christian Walker had 114 RBI for Reno in 2017.

-Hyeseong Kim continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-4 and playing seven innings at second base. Through his seven games with Oklahoma City during his rehab assignment, Kim is 7-for-26.

-CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with two doubles and scored a run. He has back-to-back multi-hit games and four multi-hit outings in the last five games. He has also hit safely in five of his last six games, going 10-for-27 with six doubles.

-Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored to extend his on-base streak to 27 games - the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the team's longest since Andrew Lipcius reached base in 28 straight games Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Ruiz is 22-for-71 (.366) with 11 extra-base hits in his 18 games with the Comets this month.

-Austin Gauthier entered the game in the eighth inning to replace Hyeseong Kim at second base and singled in his lone at-bat in the ninth inning. He has hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-22 (.545). Since Aug. 22, Gauthier has reached base in 12 of his last 16 plate appearances.

-Noah Miller and Jose Ramos recorded multi-hit games for the Comets. Miller went 2-for-4 with a RBI, while Ramos went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and scored a run.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Friday Night Fireworks presented by EMBARK scheduled to follow the game. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.