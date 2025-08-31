OKC Comets Game Notes - August 31, 2025

Published on August 31, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Memphis Redbirds (29-27/70-59) at

Oklahoma City Comets (29-27/75-56)

Game #132 of 150/Second Half #57 of 75/Home #69 of 75

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Curtis Taylor (8-4, 3.35) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-1, 6.75)

Sunday, August 31, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their six-game home series against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight is First Responders Night presented by Country Financial as well as a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases...The Comets are 1-4 during the current series and will try to avoid five losses within the same six-game series for the first time since Sept. 3-8, 2024 against Sugar Land.

Last Game: The Memphis Redbirds hit four home runs and built an early 7-0 lead to send the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Bryan Torres hit a solo home run for the Redbirds in the first inning. After Torres added a RBI single in the second inning, Blaze Jordan connected on a two-run homer and Matt Lloyd followed with another home run to put Memphis in front, 5-0. The Redbirds added two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Mike Antico and a double play for a 7-0 lead. Matt Koperniak tacked on a solo homer in the seventh inning for an 8-0 Memphis advantage. The Comets then ended the shutout in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Noah Miller and added another run in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Luken Baker.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (0-1) makes his sixth start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes at the end of July...He was charged with his first loss with OKC in his last outing Aug. 23 in Tacoma, allowing five runs on four hits, including two home runs, with three walks and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings...So far with the Comets this season, Romero is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA over 21.1 IP with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks...In his second outing with OKC Aug 6, he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in El Paso...He also made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 IP with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings...Romero made four starts with OKC last season for his first career outings in Triple-A, going 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings with five homers...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Redbirds: 2025: 1-4 2024: N/A All-time: 184-173 At OKC: 101-78

The Comets and Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, meet for an interleague series as the teams play for the first time since 2019. This also marks OKC's first games against an International League opponent since the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game against Norfolk (7-6 loss in Las Vegas)...Long-time PCL foe Memphis now competes in the IL, having moved to Triple-A East in 2021 when MLB took over Minor League Baseball before the 20-team league returned to its original name in 2022...The teams entered this week having played 351 games against one another since 1998 - tied with Nashville for the most games an OKC team has played against an opponent during the Bricktown era...OKC won the most recent season series against the Redbirds, 9-7, in 2019. In that 2019 series, Connor Joe led OKC with 18 hits and 18 runs, while Zach Reks racked up 17 RBI and Edwin Ríos hit seven homers...Memphis' Bryan Torres paces the IL with a .429 OBP and ranks among league leaders in AVG (.310, 5th) and walks (66, 7th).

Summer Seesaw: Despite tonight's result, the Comets will lose their fourth series of the season as they currently trail Memphis, 4-1, in the current series. Oklahoma City will try to avoid a fifth loss in the series as OKC has not lost five games within the same series since doing so twice in 2024 - Sept. 3-8 against Sugar Land and June 25-30 in Reno...The Comets are now 2-6 in the last eight games and 3-7 in the last 10 games and will finish August with a losing record as the Comets are currently 11-15 this month. Oklahoma City last finished a month with a losing record in July 2024 (11-12) and last finished a month with 15 or more losses in June 2024 (9-17)...OKC is 29-27 during the second half and the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before losing three of the next four, winning three of the next four, and now losing six of the last eight, as the team is 6-10 over the last 16 games...OKC paces the PCL with a 75-56 record, but will not win a fifth straight series to fall to 0-2-3 in series since the end of July.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets are now 6-15 in their last 21 home games and have losses in five of the last seven games and seven of the last 10 home games. Oklahoma City fell to 34-34 overall at home this season and the Comets are 10-16 during the second half for the second-fewest home wins by a PCL team (Reno, 8-24). During the team's current 6-15 stretch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the pitching staff has allowed 145 runs (6.9 rpg), with at least six runs in 14 of the 21 games and at least eight runs in nine of the 21 games. Of the 15 losses, seven have been by at least four runs and including last night, the Comets have four losses by at least six runs in the last 17 home games overall...All of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, where the team will fall to 4-4-4 in series this season with a loss in the current series against the Redbirds, including 0-3-1 in the last four home series...The team's .257 AVG and 572 hits are fourth-lowest in the league, while OKC's 374 runs are fifth and their 61 home runs in Bricktown are tied for second-fewest by a PCL team at home. The Comets own a -24 run differential at home.

Inoffensive Remarks: The Comets were limited to two runs Saturday and scored three runs or less for the third time during this series and fourth time in the last eight games. Prior to Tuesday, they Comets had been held to as few as three runs just once in the previous 19 games...Oklahoma City finished with five hits for a second straight game last night and their 10 total hits the last two nights marked the team's lowest two-game hit total since July 30-31 against Salt Lake (10 H) and the first time an OKC team was held to five hits or less in back-to-back games since Sept. 6-7, 2024 against Sugar Land (7 H)...The Comets went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position last night and are now 10-for-58 (.172) with RISP 25 strikeouts this series and have left 47 runners on base through five games...They have struck out 11 or more times in three of the first five games against Memphis this series, marking the first time since July 9-13 against Sugar Land that OKC had double-digit strikeouts three times during the same series.

Dinger Details: Luken Baker's home run last night was only the Comets' second in the last five games and third in the last seven games. The Comets have 160 total home runs this season - third-most in the league - but just 62 of those homers have come during the second half - third-fewest in the PCL...The four home runs allowed by the Comets last night tied the team's season-high mark, as they also allowed four home runs June 12 in Albuquerque. The last time OKC allowed four home runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was June 18, 2024 in an 8-5 loss to Albuquerque...The back-to-back home runs by the Redbirds with one out in the third inning were the first allowed by the Comets this season and first since Las Vegas Aug. 16, 2024 at Las Vegas Ballpark. It was the first time the team allowed back-to-back homers at home since Aug. 24, 2022 against El Paso.

Shake 'N Bake: Luken Baker hit his second home run with the Comets Saturday night as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, which is the longest active streak by a Comet, Baker is 8-for-29 with five RBI. Baker has also hit safely in 15 of his first 16 games with the Comets since joining the team earlier this month, batting .344 (21x61) with 10 RBI, 11 walks and eight runs...Baker spent parts of five seasons with Memphis (2021-25) and is the franchise's all-time home run leader with 96.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a walk last night for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Andre Lipcius' 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024. The last OKC player to reach base in more than 28 consecutive games was Hunter Feduccia. who reached base in 30 straight games June 6-Aug. 3, 2024...Last night, Ruiz also recorded his league-leading 53rd stolen base of the season, including 52 with OKC - the second-most steals in a single season for an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

Around the Horn: CJ Alexander finished with a multi-hit game Saturday, going 2-for-4. He leads the Comets with 38 hits through 25 games of August - second-most in the league this month...Austin Gauthier's eight-game hitting streak came to an end last night, but he picked up two walks and has reached base in 11 straight games, posting a .533 OBP and batting .400 (14x35)...The Comets have allowed at least one run in the first inning in seven straight games entering tonight.







