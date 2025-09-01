Kerry Quality Start, Kieboom Three-Run Homer Lead Salt Lake in 4-2 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees clinched their first series victory over Round Rock since 2013 as Carter Kieboom delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the third to help push Salt Lake to a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Salt Lake Bees 4, Round Rock Express 2

WP: Brett Kerry (7 - 8)

LP: Ben Anderson (1 - 3)

SV: José Quijada (2)

Game Summary

Through the first two innings neither side could gather up a hit as Brett Kerry retired six in a row while Salt Lake stranded two walks in the second.

The Bees broke through in the third inning when Carter Kieboom crushed a three-run homer to left on a 3-0 pitch, plating Nelson Rada and Chris Taylor to give Salt Lake a 3-0 lead.

The Express answered with a run in each of the next two innings as Alan Trejo doubled to lead off the third inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Tucker Mitchell while Round Rock brought the deficit to one in the fourth, pushing across a run on Billy McKinney's groundout.

Salt Lake padded the cushion in the fifth with three consecutive one-out singles coming from Chris Taylor, Kieboom and Cavan Biggio who delivered an RBI single to right to restore a two-run advantage.

After Round Rock scored its final run in the fourth, the Bees pitching staff of Brett Kerry and Jared Southard went on to retire 12 in a row as the bullpen took control after Kerry worked six quality innings. Southard, Samy Natera Jr., and José Quijada combined for three scoreless frames, with Quijada slamming the door in the ninth for the save to secure the series victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake clinched its second consecutive series victory taking four of six games from Round Rock as the Bees claimed their first series win over the Express since 2013.

The Bees pitching staff held the Express to three hits matching a season-low by an opponent since holding Oklahoma City to three on July 30. Salt Lake allowed just two runs from Round Rock making it the 22nd time the Bees have held an opponent to two runs or less in which they are 21-1 in those games with the single loss coming in a 2-0 defeat to Sugar Land on July 18.

Brett Kerry turned in his third straight quality start and fifth of the season, tossing six innings of two-run ball to earn his second consecutive win. The right-hander allowed just three hits -- his second-lowest total of the year and fewest since his season debut on April 1 against Albuquerque, when he gave up only one hit across five innings.

Carter Kieboom finished off a tremendous series delivering the biggest hit of the day on a three-run shot to left center for his ninth home run this season. Kieboom tabbed his third straight game with multiple hits while scoring for the fourth contest in a row while extending his hitting streak to 14 games. During his hitting streak, Kieboom is batting .472 (25x53) with four doubles, a triple and a home run while driving in 13 runs and scoring 10 times to go along with a 1.189 OPS. Kieboom wrapped up an incredible series where he batted .579 (11x19) across five games notching the third most hits in all of Triple-A this week.

Chris Taylor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in his fifth game on his rehab assignment from the Angels and tabbed his first multi-hit game since joining the team on Wednesday.

Cavan Biggio helped add insurance driving in the fourth run of the game in the fifth inning. Biggio finished the day 1-for-4 with an RBI for the fourth straight game, tying the third highest streak Salt Lake has had this season.

Up Next

Salt Lake will return home for a 12-game homestand kicking off on Tuesday night against El Paso at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2025

