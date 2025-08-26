Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Reno

Published on August 26, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Home Series #11

August 19-24

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 6, Reno 5

WP: Sam Bachman (1 - 1) LP: Brandyn Garcia (1 - 1) SV: Victor González (4)

The Bees rallied late to beat Reno 6-5 in the series opener. Cavan Biggio's two-run homer gave Salt Lake an early lead, but the Aces surged ahead with three home runs from Gabriel Moreno, Matt Mervis, and A.J. Vukovich. In the eighth, the Bees loaded the bases, tied the game on Chad Stevens infield single, and pulled ahead on a three-run error off Zach Humphreys grounder. Reno closed within one in the ninth, but Victor González sealed the win with a game-ending groundout

Game 2 - Salt Lake 4, Reno 3

WP: Brady Choban (1 - 0) LP: Kyle Nelson (0 - 2)

Salt Lake walked off Reno 4-3 in a tight back-and-forth game. Reno built early leads on solo homers from Gabriel Moreno and Jordan Lawlar, plus an RBI single from Andy Weber, but the Bees answered each time with runs from Nelson Rada, Carter Kieboom, and Chad Stevens. The game was tied 3-3 by the sixth, and despite leaving the bases loaded twice, Salt Lake's bullpen held Reno scoreless late. In the ninth, Rada's speed put him in scoring position after reaching on a strikeout and wild pitch, setting up Kieboom's game-winning RBI double for the Bees walk-off win and a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 - Reno 10, Salt Lake 6

WP: Taylor Rashi (4 - 2) LP: Jack Dashwood (2 - 5)

Reno outlasted Salt Lake 10-6 in a back-and-forth game Thursday. The Bees built a 6-2 lead with a four-run third inning, but Reno rallied with three runs in the fourth and another three-run burst in the seventh to take control. Aramis Garcia drove in multiple runs, Cristian Pache added three RBIs, and the Aces held Salt Lake to just one hit over the final six innings to seal the win

Game 4 - Salt Lake 3, Reno 2

WP: Caden Dana (6-8) LP: Spencer Giesting (3-6) SV: Chase Silseth (3)

Salt Lake struck quickly with a three-run first inning, highlighted by a pair of triples from Nelson Rada and Carter Kieboom while Denzer Guzman brought in the third and final run of the night with an RBI double. Reno chipped away as A.J. Vukovich scored on a second-inning double-play ball and later homered in the fourth to make it 3-2. That's where the score stayed, as Caden Dana stole the spotlight with a career-best 13 strikeouts over seven dominant innings. Brady Choban and Chase Silseth closed it out, with Silseth earning the save to secure the Bees' 3-2 win

Game 5 - Salt Lake 6, Reno 4

WP: Sammy Peralta (4-2) LP: Hayden Durke (0-2) SV: Jose Quijada (1)

Salt Lake struck early with a three-run first for the second straight night on Carter Kieboom's RBI double and Denzer Guzman's two-run homer. Reno quickly answered in the second on Christian Pache's two-run single to make it 3-2. The Aces tied it in the seventh, but the Bees responded immediately with another three-run inning, highlighted by Nelson Rada's go-ahead single and Matthew Lugo's two run RBI single off the wall. Reno closed within 6-4 in the eighth, but Sam Bachman escaped further damage before José Quijada locked down the ninth to secure the win and the series for Salt Lake.

Game 6 - Reno 10, Salt Lake 8

WP: Brandyn Garcia (2 - 1) LP: Brady Choban (1 - 1) SV: Taylor Rashi (3)

Reno outlasted Salt Lake 10-8 in a wild series finale that saw five lead changes and nine runs scored in the first three innings. After Tommy Troy's leadoff homer, Salt Lake surged ahead 7-2 thanks to Nelson Rada's two-run single and a Scott Kingery grand slam. The Aces rallied with five runs across the fourth and fifth to tie it, then took the lead on Connor Kaiser's RBI single in the sixth. Insurance runs in the eighth and ninth stretched the edge to 10-7. The Bees mounted one last rally in the ninth, trimming the deficit to two and bringing the winning run to the plate, but Kingery popped out to end the game.

Notable Performers

Carter Kieboom - 8-for-19 (.421), 3B, 4 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, .737 SLG, 1.259 OPS

Nelson Rada - 7-for-23 (.304), 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB, 842 OPS

Denzer Guzman - 6-for-19 (.316), 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 6 R, .737 SLG, 1.154 OPS

Chad Stevens - 6-for-16 (.375), 2 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB, 1.000 OPS

Ben Gamel - 5-for-9, (.556), 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, 1.414 OPS

Caden Dana - W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 13 K

Sam Bachman - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3 H, 0 R, BB, K

Sammy Peralta - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, BB, K

Chase Silseth - 1 G, 1.0 IP, SV, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Round Rock Express

Tuesday, August 26 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Wednesday, August 27 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Tuesday, August 28 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Friday, August 29 - 6:15 p.m. MST

Saturday, August 30 - 6:15 p.m. MST

Sunday, August 31 - 12:05 p.m. MST







