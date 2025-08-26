Pack the Park Blue and Golf Night Highlight OKC Comets Home Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - Pack the Park Blue, Golf Night, First Responders Night and fireworks make up a promotion-filled weekend ahead at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Oklahoma City Comets play the International League Memphis Redbirds in a six-game series starting at 7:05 tonight.

On Saturday, fans are encouraged to help "Pack the Park Blue" presented by OU Health for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The night will feature in-game recognition of local survivors and unique events to provide information and bring awareness to this important issue. Fans are encouraged to wear blue in support of the cause and Comets players and coaches will take the field wearing special blue jerseys. The game-worn P ack the Park Blue Jerseys will be auctioned online during the game to benefit the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of new Comets mascot Moonshot, presented by Lime. Fireworks are then scheduled to follow the game, presented by OU Health.

A special ticket package is also available Saturday for Golf Night. This package includes hitting golf balls onto the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark pregame, participating in a longest putt competition and an opportunity to meet Oklahoma City native and professional golfer Talor Gooch. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Additionally, Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Sunday is First Responders Night presented by Country Financial at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and f irst responders will be recognized for their service to the community during the Comets' 6:05 p.m. game. Green pompoms courtesy of Country Financial will be distributed to fans at the ballpark gates.

The series also wraps up on a Family Sunday, featuring an autograph session with select Comets players before the game and kids can run the bases after the game concludes.

The OKC Comets are also proud to announce that our ballpark is now officially certified as Sensory Inclusive by KultureCity. This certification helps ensure guests with sensory needs can enjoy a more comfortable and inclusive game-day experience. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and other helpful items, are available for checkout at our Customer Service Booth on the concourse. The Comets are committed to making Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark welcoming and accessible for all fans. For additional information, please visit the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark information page on the KultureCity website here.

This week's six-game series includes games nightly tonight through Sunday against Memphis and features additional special promotions, including:

- Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - All $2 Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including Comets Ale.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks, presented by EMBARK, are scheduled to follow the game. During the game, the INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues, featuring Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases.

- Saturday (7:05 p.m.) - Pack the Park Blue Night and Golf Night take place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and a bobblehead of new Comets mascot Moonshot will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Lime. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by OU Health.

- Sunday (6:05 p.m.) - The home series concludes with First Responders Night presented by Country Financial with green pompons courtesy of Country Financial distributed to fans at the ballpark gates. The series also wraps up on a Family Sunday, featuring an autograph session with select Comets players before the game and kids can run the bases after the game concludes.

