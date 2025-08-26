Sugar Land Hosts Albuquerque for Six Game to Kick off Two-Week Homestand

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game set versus the Iowa Cubs, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for a 12-game homestand, beginning with a six-game series versus the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, from August 26 through August 31.

Tuesday, August 26 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land opens its six-game series against Albuquerque with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Tuesday is also $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the game.

The Space Cowboys will also be hosting Zak Night at Constellation Field, celebrating Zakre Warford, one of the Sugar Land's biggest supporters, on his birthday.

Wednesday, August 27 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land's six-game series continues with Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed. Fans are welcome to bring their furry friends to the park and sit in the Grassland area. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owner will be required to sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs are welcome to participate in a pregame dog parade on the field, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, August 28 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

It's another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights at Constellation Field with discounted Eureka Heights beers available along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Thursday is also Go Green Night presented by Constellation.

Friday, August 29 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

Get ready for a night of football-themed music and activities as Sugar Land kicks off the weekend with Football Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Football Jersey giveaway presented by Shell Federal Credit Union when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

After the game, the Space Cowboys will put on another Fireworks Friday and light up the Sugar Land night with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

In the continuation of Sugar Land's weekly Rivalry Dog, the Gameday Cart Grill will have a New Mexico Dog over the course of the weekend featuring a hot dog topped with carnitas, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Saturday, August 30 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:35 pm

Get in your feels and bust out your favorite black shirt and skinny jeans on Saturday as the Space Cowboys host Emo Night on Saturday along with a postgame concert from Y'all Out Boy. Concert admission is included with a game ticket, and the show will begin at the Bud Light Ice House shortly after the conclusion of the game.

A special Space Cowboys Emo Night shirt add on is available for purchase here.

Saturday is also Colon Cancer Awareness Night presented by the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Sunday, August 31 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:35 pm

Sugar Land rounds out its six-game series with Faith & Family Night presented by Thrivent, featuring pregame worship starting at 6:00 pm in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza led by UNDONE Worship with Chris and Aubrey. Plus, stick around after the game for a special postgame fireworks show presented by the Texas Lottery.

Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in a special Glow-In-The-Dark edition of Kids Run the Bases, where the bases will be illuminated, and kids will receive glow sticks before they run the bases.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.







