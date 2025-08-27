Five-Run Eighth Propels Sugar Land to Comeback Win in Series Opener

Published on August 26, 2025

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-27, 61-63) scored five runs on five hits while bringing 10 men to the plate in the eighth to overcome a three-run deficit and defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes (21-31, 52-74) 6-4 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. RHP Luis Garcia flung a quality start on Tuesday, going 6.0 innings while allowing one run on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Sugar Land flipped the game in the home half. The Space Cowboys put runners on the corners with nobody out as Kenedy Corona led off the inning with a walk and Pedro León singled. In the ensuing at-bat, Zach Cole flared a two-strike RBI single to left, making it a 4-2 game. Jon Singleton reached to load the bases before Collin Price pulled Sugar Land within a run, 4-3, on an RBI single through the left side.

The Space Cowboys tied the game at four as León scored on a wild pitch. In the next at-bat, Zack Short gave Sugar Land the lead by legging out an infield single that allowed Singleton to score. Colin Barber tacked on an insurance run with Sugar Land's fifth single in the inning, plating Price, as the Space Cowboys batted around and retook the lead, 6-4, with a five-run frame. Tuesday was the seventh time Sugar Land has batted around this season and their first time since June 21 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

RHP Nick Hernandez (S,6) closed out the Space Cowboys' win with a shutout ninth as Sugar Land took their series opener over Albuquerque, 6-4.

In the first, after Garcia struck out the first two batters he faced during a 1-2-3 frame, the Space Cowboys opened the scoring in the home half. León led off with a walk, Edwin Díaz doubled and León came in to score on a productive groundout from Singleton.

Garcia stranded two runners in scoring position in the second by inducing an inning-ending popout before hurling a clean inning in the third. The right-hander then retired seven in a row, dating back to the second, as he spun a perfect top of the fourth and faced the minimum in the fifth.

Albuquerque tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run from Braiden Ward. RHP JP France (W, 2-1) kept the game knotted up at one with a scoreless seventh, helped by a strike-'em-out-throw-'em-out with a runner at first. However, the Isotopes took a 4-1 lead in the top of the eighth on a three-run home run from Blaine Crim.

NOTABLE:

Pedro León went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored on Tuesday. In August, León is 7-for-20 (.350) with a double, two homers, six RBI and six runs scored.

Luis Garcia went 6.0 innings on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and a strikeout. Garcia's 6.0 innings were his longest outing since April 25, 2023 with the Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays. Garcia has only allowed two earned runs across his last 14.2 innings and three starts with Sugar Land.

Colin Barber recorded his second-straight multi-hit game on Tuesday with a 2-4 night and an RBI. Barber has four multi-hit games in August.

Zach Cole and Alberto Hernandez each made their Triple-A debuts on Tuesday, and Cole recorded his first hit and RBI at the Triple-A level with an RBI single in the eighth.

With a 1-for-4 game with an RBI and a run scored, Collin Price has recorded a hit in 12 of his last 15 games, and is batting .263 with four doubles, six RBI, four walks and six runs scored in August.

The Space Cowboys won their seventh game of the year trailing after seven innings. Facing a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of eighth, Baseball Savant had Sugar Land with a 7.9%-win probability.

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game series against Albuquerque begins on Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball versus RHP Bradley Blalock.







