Space Cowboys Plate Five in Eighth to Upend Isotopes, 6-4

Published on August 26, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Blaine Crim launched an opposite-field, three-run homer in the eighth inning to give Albuquerque a 4-1 lead. However, Sugar Land plated five runs on a series of singles, walks and Isotopes defensive miscues to rally for a 6-4 series-opening victory on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Gabriel Hughes delivered a sparkling performance for Albuquerque, working 6.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Rehabbing Astros starter Luis Garcia was equal to the task, spinning a nearly identical line in six frames for the Space Cowboys.

Topes Scope: - Hughes posted the 10th quality start of the season for Albuquerque (last: Mason Albright, Aug. 8 at Round Rock). It was also the ninth time an Isotopes hurler lasted at least five innings while giving up one or fewer runs (last: Anthony Molina, July 29 vs. Sacramento - 5.1 scoreless frames).

- Additionally, Hughes' outing marked the sixth occurrence in which an Albuquerque pitcher worked a minimum of five innings with three or fewer hits relented (last: Andrew Quezada, June 1 vs. Sugar Land - 5.0 frames of three-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts).

- Tuesday was the second time in 2025 both starting pitchers in an Isotopes game recorded a quality start. It also took place May 3 in the Duke City: Carson Palmquist (Albuquerque) and Chase Silseth (Salt Lake).

- Garcia delivered the 20th quality start of the year by an opponent, after Mitch Spence accomplished the feat on Sunday for Las Vegas. It is the second instance of it happening in back-to-back contests (also: Shaun Anderson and Silseth, May 2-3 vs. Salt Lake).

- Braiden Ward connected on just his second home run of the season (other: June 12 vs. Akron) in 263 at-bats between the Yard Goats and Isotopes. He also stole his 23rd base in 30 contests for Albuquerque (dating back to July 1), second among Triple-A players in the timeframe behind Duke Ellis (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 25).

- The Isotopes stole three bases, their 16th time with at least a trio, and 10 of the instances have come since Ward's promotion from Double-A on July 1.

- Sterlin Thompson doubled twice in a game for the fourth time this year (last: June 15 vs. Oklahoma City). He is slashing .434/.545/.774 with four doubles, a triple, four homers and 12 RBI in 17 games this month, raising his batting average from .269 to .292.

- Thompson needs one double, two triples, one homer and one stolen base over the final 23 games to tally 25+ doubles, 10+ triples, 15+ home runs and 10+ steals for the campaign, only accomplished by seven Triple-A players since 2005. Meanwhile, Sam Hilliard is three doubles and one long ball away from joining the list.

- Crim has reached base in 22 of his last 42 plate appearances dating back to Aug. 12 (span of nine games), compiling a .387/.524/.548 slashline. Tuesday was his first game with at least three RBI since June 25 vs. Tacoma, when he had four.

- Zac Veen was 0-for-4, and has been hitless in three consecutive games in the minors for the first time since July 13-20, 2024 with Hartford (four-straight).

- Adael Amador walked to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. He is slashing .333/.458/.590 with three doubles, two triples, a homer, 12 RBI and six steals during the stretch.

- The Isotopes held their opponent to one extra-base hit for the 16th time this season. Four of the occurrences have come at Constellation Field, also taking place in three consecutive games April 8-10.

- Albuquerque was limited to a maximum of five hits in back-to-back contests for the first time since July 9-10 at Round Rock (three and five).

- The Isotopes have dropped 75 of their last 102 games on the road against Houston's affiliate (OKC, Fresno, Sugar Land) dating back to April 2012. Additionally, in 20 series against the Space Cowboys (home and road), Albuquerque has won the opening game just six times.

- Tuesday was the second time this season Sugar Land defeated Albuquerque in their final at-bat, also scoring two runs in the eighth inning for a 6-5 victory on April 8.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet again on Wednesday at 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT). Right-handed pitchers Bradley Blalock and Miguel Ullola are slated to start for the clubs, respectively.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.