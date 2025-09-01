Isotopes Win Series Finale, 8-1
September 1, 2025
Sugar Land, TX - With Albuquerque holding a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, the club plated four runs in the frame to put the game out of reach and claim an 8-1 win triumph Sunday night at Constellation Field.
Topes Scope: - The Isotopes held their opponent to one run or fewer for the third time in 2025 (others: March 30 at Sacramento, one, and May 25 at Reno, shutout).
-The lone run scored via a Zach Short homer. The last time Albuquerque relented just one run via a dinger was June 22, 2024, at Oklahoma City (Ryan Ward homer).
-Gabriel Hughes pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball while fanning six. It's the second-straight start Hughes completed at least 5.2 frames and allowed just one run (August 26: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 K). It's also the seventh start by an Isotope to tally 5.2+ frames and one run or fewer.
-Albuquerque's pitching staff limited the Space Cowboys to 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, the 10th time this year the club has held a team hitless in that situation and third of the series (August 27 and 29).
-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, his first multi-hit game since August 21 vs. Las Vegas.
-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 21 games. Slashing .388/.506/.672 with five doubles, one triple, four homers, 13 RBI and 13 walks.
-Owen Miller went 3-for-4 with his 10th homer of the year-third in his last five games-and three RBI. Five of his 10 dingers have come in the last 19 contests. Has a 13-game on-base streak, slashing .370/.400/.667 with four doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and four walks. Has an RBI in six-straight games (13 total). Was his eighth game of the year with three-plus hits and second-straight. Fourth three-hit game in last 13 contests.
-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double and stolen base. Has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, slashing .344/.379/.656 with six doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBI.
On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the Round Express starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Neither team has announced a starter.
