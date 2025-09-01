Isotopes Win Series Finale, 8-1

Published on September 1, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - With Albuquerque holding a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, the club plated four runs in the frame to put the game out of reach and claim an 8-1 win triumph Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes held their opponent to one run or fewer for the third time in 2025 (others: March 30 at Sacramento, one, and May 25 at Reno, shutout).

-The lone run scored via a Zach Short homer. The last time Albuquerque relented just one run via a dinger was June 22, 2024, at Oklahoma City (Ryan Ward homer).

-Gabriel Hughes pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball while fanning six. It's the second-straight start Hughes completed at least 5.2 frames and allowed just one run (August 26: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 K). It's also the seventh start by an Isotope to tally 5.2+ frames and one run or fewer.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff limited the Space Cowboys to 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, the 10th time this year the club has held a team hitless in that situation and third of the series (August 27 and 29).

-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, his first multi-hit game since August 21 vs. Las Vegas.

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 21 games. Slashing .388/.506/.672 with five doubles, one triple, four homers, 13 RBI and 13 walks.

-Owen Miller went 3-for-4 with his 10th homer of the year-third in his last five games-and three RBI. Five of his 10 dingers have come in the last 19 contests. Has a 13-game on-base streak, slashing .370/.400/.667 with four doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and four walks. Has an RBI in six-straight games (13 total). Was his eighth game of the year with three-plus hits and second-straight. Fourth three-hit game in last 13 contests.

-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double and stolen base. Has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, slashing .344/.379/.656 with six doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBI.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the Round Express starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.