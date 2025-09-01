Pecko Ties Triple a High in Strikeouts During Series Finale

Published on September 1, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Although RHP Ethan Pecko posted 5.0 innings, tying a career high, with six strikeouts, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-29, 64-65) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (23-34, 54-77) 8-1 in their series finale on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Pecko (L, 0-2) struck out two in the first while stranding a runner in scoring position before tossing a scoreless top half of the second. However, Albuquerque took a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-run homer from Owen Miller.

Sugar Land threatened in the bottom of the third as Taylor Trammell walked and Zach Dezenzo singled up the middle to keep the inning alive and allow Trammell to go first-to-third. However, a groundout left them on.

Pecko responded in the fourth with a 1-2-3 frame and punched out two batters in the top of the fifth as part of a clean inning in his final action of the night. Pecko went 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth as Zack Short punished a lead-off homer 403 feet to left. RHP JP France entered in the sixth and registered a shutout frame and induced an inning-ending double play in the seventh to keep it a 2-1 game.

Jon Singleton started the home half of the seventh with a double and Short walked, putting two on with nobody out. But the next three Space Cowboy batters were retired as Sugar Land trailed 2-1 heading into the eighth.

Albuquerque loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and scored four runs in the inning to extend their lead to 6-1. The Isotopes tacked on two runs in the top of the ninth and Sugar Land was held off the board in the bottom half as the Space Cowboys dropped their series finale, 8-1.

NOTABLE:

- With a 1-for-3 game on Sunday, Shay Whitcomb is currently on a 14-game on-base streak with three doubles, two homers, seven RBI and eight walks. Whitcomb also extended his hitting streak to eight games and is batting 11-for-30 (.367) over that stretch.

- After a 1-for-4 game with a double, Logan Davidson is currently on a 15-game on-base streak with five doubles, three homers, six RBI, eight walks and eight runs scored.

- With a homer, RBI and a run scored on Sunday, Zack Short went 5-for-15 (.333) with a double, two homers, six RBI and four walks in five games against Albuquerque this series.

- Ethan Pecko went 5.0 innings on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Pecko's 5.0 innings were his most at Triple A and his six strikeouts tied his season high with Sugar Land.

- Taylor Trammell went 1-for-3 with a double on Sunday and has recorded an extra-base hit in two-straight games. Trammell is currently on a 10-game on-base streak with Sugar Land.

After Sugar Land's six-game series against Albuquerque, the Space Cowboys continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game set versus the Oklahoma City Comets. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







