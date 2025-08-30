Isotopes Fall to Space Cowboys, 3-2

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Despite a solo homer by Michael Toglia and a solid six-inning outing by Xzavion Curry, the Isotopes fell again to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 3-2 on Friday night at Constellation Field. Back-to-back home runs by Taylor Trammell and Shay Whitcomb in the sixth proved to be the difference.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has equaled a season-worst with a five-game losing streak, suffered on two previous occassions (also: June 25-29 at Las Vegas; Aug. 3-7 vs. Sacramento and Round Rock).

- The Isotopes have dropped the first four contests of a series for the second time in 2025 (also: Aug. 5-7 vs. Round Rock, including a doubleheader).

- The Isotopes were limited to one extra-base hit for the 14th time this year (last: Aug. 15 at Oklahoma City). They have also been held to zero on six occasions.

- Curry twirled the 11th quality start of the season for the Isotopes, pitching 6.0 innings of six-hit, three-run ball with just one walk. It was their second quality start this series (also: Gabriel Hughes on Tuesday, 6.0 IP and one run).

- Curry tied a season-high for an individual pitcher by allowing three home runs (seven previous times: last, Mason Albright on Aug. 22 vs. LV).

- Braiden Ward stole his 26th base in 32 contests for Albuquerque (dating back to July 1), first among Triple-A players in the timeframe. Overall, Ward is tied with El Paso's Tim Locastro for the ninth-most swipes in the PCL this season.

- Zac Veen was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, and has recorded just one hit in his last 21 at-bats spanning six games.

- Blaine Crim singled in four at-bats, and has reached base in 23 of his last 50 plate appearances. The stretch dates back to Aug. 12 at Oklahoma City (11 games), with Crim producing a .333/.460/.462 slashline.

- Owen Miller delivered an RBI single in the fourth. Miller has 14 runs batted in over his last 11 contests, slashing .311/.360/.556 with two doubles and three homers.

- Trammell's two-clout night marked the 14th time this season an opposing player had a multi-homer game (last: Alan Trejo, Aug. 7 vs. Round Rock). He is the third Space Cowboy to accomplish the feat against Albuquerque in 2025 (also: Jacob Melton, April 11 - two; and Shay Whitcomb, May 28 - three).

- Albuquerque allowed back-to-back homers for the first time since July 12 at Round Rock, when Crim and Dustin Harris went deep off Jefry Yan in the eighth inning.

- The Isotopes are 16-23 in one-run games, including 6-16 on the road. This marks the fifth time in 2025 that the club has played at least three consecutive contests decided by a single tally (last: June 27-29 at Las Vegas, lost all three).

- Albuquerque has been limited to five hits or fewer three times during their five-game losing streak.

- Friday was the fourth time Albuquerque used two pitchers in a nine-inning contest this season (also: May 22 at Reno, Blalock/Van Scoyoc; May 29 vs. Sugar Land, Blalock/Turner; July 12 at Round Rock, Palmquist/Yan).

- The Isotopes have dropped 78 of their last 105 games on the road against Houston's affiliate (OKC, Fresno, Sugar Land) dating back to April 2012. Additionally, Albuquerque is 8-31 in away contests facing off with the Astros top farm club in the month of August, since 2012 in Oklahoma City.

On Deck: Albuquerque will send right-handed pitcher Andrew Quezada on the mound Saturday, while Sugar Land counters with southpaw Colton Gordon. First pitch is slated for 5:35 pm MT (6:35 CT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.