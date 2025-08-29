Rainiers Rally to Defeat Chihuahuas 9-5 in Second Extra-Inning Victory of Series

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-55/34-20) battled with four runs in the 10th inning to defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas (70-58/32-21) in extra-innings for the second time this series with a 9-5 win on Thursday night at Southwest University Park. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place now 1.0 game ahead of Sacramento in the second half.

Tacoma took an early lead in the top of the first inning to jump out to a 1-0 advantage. With one out, Rhylan Thomas was able to reach third base on an error issued to the first baseman, Luis Campusano. Ryan Bliss came to the plate for his first at-bat on Major League Rehab and laced a double into the gap in left center field to score Thomas and put Tacoma on the board.

El Paso went down in order in the first inning before sending 11 to the plate in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Campusano led off with a single followed by a single from Rodolfo Duran. Mason McCoy drove in both runners with a single to center field to put El Paso on top. Tyler Wade brought in a run on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead before an RBI single from Clay Dungan drove in McCoy to put El Paso up 4-1. With rain falling, the game began a weather delay before picking back up in the third inning.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the sixth inning. Spencer Packard, Samad Taylor, and Thomas hit three consecutive singles to load the bases. Bliss drove in his second run of the night with a sacrifice fly to put Tacoma within two.

The scoring continued in the top of the seventh inning when Miles Mastrobuoni and Rivas both hit singles with one out. Packard drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 5-3, El Paso.

The Rainiers rallied in the top of the ninth inning to drive in two runs and tie the game at five. Rivas worked a walk then swiped second (24) before advancing to third on an out. Taylor singled to right to score Rivas and put Tacoma within one. Thomas singled before Cade Marlowe worked a walk to load the bases. Ben Williamson grounded into a force out to drive in Taylor and tie the game, 5-5.

In the top of the tenth, Tacoma took the lead bringing in four runs to score. Leody Taveras represented the runner at second to start the inning. Mastrobuoni worked a walk to station two. Rivas crushed a double to right field to bring in both runners and put Tacoma up 7-5. Packard padded the lead with an RBI single to bring in Rivas before Victor Labrada came in to pinch run for him. Labrada advanced on a balk and an out before scoring on an RBI single from Thomas to put Tacoma up, 9-5. Luke Jackson came in to retire the side, facing one over the minimum in the bottom of the 10th and Tacoma held on to take game three, 9-5.

Casey Legumina earned the winning decision tossing 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while walking one. Misael Tamarez was saddled with the loss after tossing 1.0 inning allowing three earned runs on three hits while walking one.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With 4 runs in the 10th inning tonight, it marked the 4th time Tacoma has scored 4+ runs in an extra inning since 2005...it marks the most since scoring 4 on September 25, 2021 at Round Rock in a 13-10 win over the Express.

Rhylan Thomas tallied his team-best 17th 3-hit game of the season, and team-best 46th multi-hit game...Thomas also extended his hitting streak to 7 games tonight.

Tacoma recorded 5 hits from the 7-8-9 batters tonight which tied for the second-most in a game this season... It is the 13th time this part of the order has recorded 5+ hits in a game...the Rainiers are 12-1 in games where the 7-8-9 batters record 5+ hits this year.







