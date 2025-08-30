Giesting Twirls a Gem, Aces Crush Four Home Runs in Blowout Win vs. River Cats

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Spencer Giesting was lights out on the mound Friday night, leading the Reno Aces (16-39, 53-77) to a dominant 15-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats (34-21, 69-61), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at Greater Nevada Field.

Giesting turned in arguably his best outing as a member of the Aces, holding the River Cats to one run over 6 2/3 strong innings while walking one and striking out five to earn his fourth win of the season. The southpaw now owns a 7.25 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 63 1/3 total frames.

Matt Mervis powered the offense with a huge night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI. The first baseman drove in a run with an RBI double during Reno's seven-run second inning, then launched a three-run homer the following frame-his second long ball since joining the Aces. Mervis has boosted his slash line to .239/.357/.543 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI in 11 games with the BLC-Nine.

Jorge Barrosa set the tone early, launching a first-pitch leadoff homer into the right-field bleachers in the opening frame. The switch-hitter has been a steady force all season, slashing .298/.381/.438 with 29 doubles, seven home runs, and 58 RBI.

Aramis Garcia added to the barrage with a no-doubt two-run shot in the second inning, his 12th homer of the year. The catcher finished with two hits and three RBI.

Kristian Robinson capped off the home run parade with a two-run blast in the sixth, his third of the season. The outfielder wrapped up the night 3-for-5 with three RBI and is hitting .455 (5-for-11) with three extra-base hits and seven RBI so far in the series.

The Aces will look to carry the momentum into Saturday's matchup against the River Cats, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Matt Mervis: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kristian Robinson: 3-for-5, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Spencer Giesting: W (4), 6.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K







