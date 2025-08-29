Herrera Goes Yard in Game 3 vs. River Cats

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (15-39, 52-77) dropped a 21-7 decision to the Sacramento River Cats (33-21, 69-60), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jose Herrera provided the highlight for Reno, belting his first home run in the third inning. The catcher recently joined the Silver Sox after spending most of the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he slashed .187/.285/.259 with six doubles, two home runs, and 17 RBI.

Kristian Robinson added a spark in the seventh, ripping a bases-clearing double into left-center to drive in three runs.

The Silver Sox will look to bounce back Friday night against the River Cats, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Kristian Robinson: 1-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.