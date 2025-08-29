Rainiers Win Second Extra Inning Game of Series Thursday

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by two runs in the ninth inning Thursday night but lost to the Tacoma Rainiers 9-5 in 10 innings. The Rainiers have won two of the first games in the series.

Trailing 1-0, the Chihuahuas sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and scored four times to go ahead. The rally included a bases loaded two-run single by Mason McCoy, who now has 19 RBIs in 17 bases loaded plate appearances this season. El Paso catcher Rodolfo Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles and is batting .412 in his last 16 games. Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf didn't allow any earned runs in five innings and has allowed only three earned runs in 17.2 innings over his last three starts.

Tacoma scored twice in the ninth inning to tie the game and then four times in the 10th to go ahead and give the Chihuahuas their fourth extra-innings loss in their last two series. Thursday's game was delayed one hour and eight minutes by rain after the second inning.

Team Records: Tacoma (72-57, 34-20), El Paso (70-58, 32-21)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (7-4, 4.86) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (1-1, 6.70). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







