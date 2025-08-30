Round Rock Falls to Salt Lake on Friday Night

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







The Bees plated a pair of runs on three hits in the first inning. CF Nelson Rada and DH Chris Taylor got aboard with a walk and a single, respectively. 1B Carter Kieboom sent Rada home with a single up the middle and 2B Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced, giving Salt Lake an early 2-0 advantage.

Salt Lake added another run in the second on Kieboom's second RBI single of the night.

In the bottom of the frame, Round Rock opened with four consecutive hits, including RBI singles from C Omar Narvaez and RF Billy McKinney. 3B Alex De Goti tied the game on his sacrifice fly to right field, bringing the score to 3-3 after two complete.

The Bees took a 4-3 lead in the seventh as 2B Cavan Biggio grounded into a fielder's choice that sent Kieboom home from third.

In the top of the ninth, 3B Brandon Drury drew a bases-loaded walk bringing Kieboom in to score.

The Express drew three walks in the bottom of the ninth to load the bags but LHP Victor Gonzalez got out of the jam for a 5-3 Bees victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris now has a 12-game hitting streak after going 2-for-3 on Friday night. Harris is slashing .404/.456/.596/1.052 with eight doubles, a triple, four RBI, ten runs scored, eight strikeouts, five walks and five stolen bases during the streak that began on August 15.

TRY TO STOP TREVOR: LF Trevor Hauver has a hit in each of his last eight games, batting .370 (10-27) with a .500 OBP in that span. Hauver has at least a hit in every game this series with four RBI, four runs, three walks and six strikeouts.

CORY IN THE HOUSE: RHP Cory Abbott recorded a season-high nine strikeouts in his team-leading 15th start of the year. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and five walks. Abbott has thrown at least 5.0 innings in each of his five starts this month. The right-hander ranks second on the Express with 79 strikeouts this season.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, August 30 vs. Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

NEXT GAME: Saturday, August 30 vs. Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond







