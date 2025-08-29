Greater Nevada Field to Host Home for the Holidays Throughout December

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Christmas is coming early to Greater Nevada Field with the debut of Home for the Holidays, presented by Country Financial. This brand-new, six-night immersive Holiday experience will transform the ballpark into a winter wonderland this December - bringing festive magic, lights, and unforgettable memories for the whole family!

Home for the Holidays Video Announcement

The immersive holiday experience will take place on six nights - December 5-6, 12-13, and 19-20. Enjoy spectacular tree lighting ceremonies, breathtaking fireworks and drone shows, festive photo ops with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a lively Holiday vendor village, and so much more holiday cheer!

Each night will include three different and unique tree lighting shows on a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree on the field as well as different fireworks shows on each Friday and the first ever drone shows at Greater Nevada Field on each Saturday.

Holiday enthusiasts will be surrounded by lights and decorations in this winter wonderland setup as they walk through venue with virtually unlimited photo opportunities and a vendor village at the stadium concourse selling a wide variety of holiday merchandise, toys, and more.

Tickets are now available for purchase at https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.