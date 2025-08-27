Aces Shut Down in Game 1 vs. River Cats

Published on August 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (15-37, 52-75) fell 17-1 to the Sacramento River Cats (31-21, 67-60), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno's lone run came in the eighth inning when Andy Weber ripped a triple into the right-center gap and later scored on a Jose Herrera RBI groundout. Weber has been one of the Pacific Coast League's top hitters in the second half as he is tied for the league lead with 67 hits.

The Aces will look to regroup in Wednesday's matchup against the River Cats, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Andy Weber: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 BB

