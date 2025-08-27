Tacoma Outlasts El Paso in 10 Innings to Take Series Opener, 13-10

Published on August 27, 2025

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (71-56/33-19) totalled 18 hits to outlast the El Paso Chihuahuas (69-57/31-20) 13-10 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place now 1.5 games ahead of El Paso in the second half.

Tacoma took advantage early, scoring five runs in the top of the second inning after sending all nine to the plate. Leody Taveras tripled (3) before Miles Mastrobuoni put Tacoma on the board with an RBI groundout. Leo Rivas followed with a triple (2) of his own before a walk from Spencer Packard stationed two. Rivas was brought in on a single from Samad Taylor before Packard scored on a single from Rhylan Thomas to put Tacoma up by three. A wild pitch brought in Taylor followed by Harry Ford driving in Thomas on a single to center to cap off a five-run frame.

El Paso quickly countered, sending 14 to the plate to score nine of their 10 runs on the night in the bottom of the third. The Chihuahuas tallied nine hits in the frame which began with a double from Clay Dungan. Ripkin Reyes put El Paso on the board with a single which was followed by a single from Tyler Wade. Mason McCoy drove in Reyes with a double to cut into the lead. Yonathan Perlaza tied the game with a three-run homer to left field. Rodolfo Duran gave El Paso the lead with a two-run blast before Tim Locastro went back-to-back with a solo blast to extend the lead to three. An RBI single from Wade completed the frame and put El Paso up 9-5.

The Rainiers plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game for the second time, sending all nine to the plate once again. Ben Williamson led off with a single followed by a walk from Taveras. Mastrobuoni singled to right to drive in Williamson from second before following with a stolen base (5). Packard drove in Taveras with an RBI groundout and cut the deficit to two. Jack Lopez lined a single to drive in Mastrobuoni and promptly stole second (11). Thomas drove in Lopez with a single to left and the game was tied at nine.

The scoring went silent until the top of the eighth when Tacoma regained the lead. With the bases loaded, Rivas brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right. El Paso quickly countered, tying the game in the home half, bringing in a run on an RBI groundout from Luis Campusano. Still tied through nine, Tacoma played extras for the ninth time this season.

In the tenth, Thomas began the inning as the runner at second base and was brought in on a double from Williamson (5) to put Tacoma back on top. With Williamson's third hit of the night, Tacoma led 11-10. Mastrobuoni notched an RBI double (3) to bring in Williamson and pad the lead. With two outs, Packard tacked on one more run with an RBI single to give Tacoma a three-run lead. In the bottom of the tenth, Michal Fulmer worked around a pair of baserunners while striking out two and Tacoma held on to take the opener, 13-10.

Troy Taylor earned the win tossing 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out one in the ninth. Fulmer earned his first save with Tacoma tossing 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out two in the tenth. Raul Brito was saddled with the loss after tossing 1.0 inning allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With two triples in the second inning, the Rainiers are now the 6th Triple-A team to hit multiple triples in an inning this year...it marked the 13th time Tacoma has accomplished this feat since 2005...it is the 2nd time Tacoma has hit 2 triples in a game this year.

Miles Mastrobuoni went 3-for-5 tonight to mark the 2nd time he has recorded a 3-hit game this season and his first since June 22nd @ CHC.

Tacoma tallied 18 hits tonight, with 8 hits from the 4-5-6 batters...the 8 from the heart of the order is tied for the most Tacoma has recorded from this part of the order this year and represents the 4th time overall this season.

Harry Ford extended his on base streak to 25 games after a single in the first inning tonight...across the 25-game stretch, Ford is hitting .281 with 4 2Bs, 7 HRs, 24 RBI, ans 3 SB, while notching a .421 OBP.







