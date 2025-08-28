Salt Lake Wins Again, Beats Round Rock 7-5 on Wednesday
Published on August 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
Express Take Early 4-0 Lead, Can't Hang Late on as Bees Answer
GAME 126 | HOME GAME 62 | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2025
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E
SALT LAKE BEES (55-72 | 26-27) 7 11 2
ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (63-63 | 29-22) 5 8 2
WP: LHP Sammy Peralta (5-2, 4.66) FIRST PITCH: 7:06 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 3.135
LP: LHP Robby Ahlstrom (2-4, 3.92) GAME TIME: 2:42
SV: RHP Jared Southard (2) TEMPERATURE: 90 degrees, Partly Cloudy
HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION
Trevor Hauver 10 6 0 0 0-1 365 feet/100.0 MPH Right Field
Tucker Flint 14 9 0 0 0-1 393 feet/103.9 MPH Right Field
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Round Rock opened the scoring in the first inning. With CF Dustin Harris on third base, 1B Justin Foscue delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. In the second inning, the Express scored twice. An RBI double for LF Billy McKinney and an RBI single for C Cooper Johnson brought the Express lead to 3-0.
The Express tallied another run in the third frame. A double for 2B Dylan Moore was followed by a single from Foscue. DH Trevor Hauver scored a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Salt Lake began their comeback in the fourth inning. Back-to-back RBI singles from 2B Chad Stevens and 1B Cavan Biggio cut the lead to 4-2. C Chad Wallach came up next and made it a 4-3 game on a ground out that scored Stevens.
The Bees tied the game in the fifth inning as CF Nelson Rada scored on a balk. In the sixth, two runs came home for Salt Lake after Wallach tripled to score one and a ground out from RF Tucker Flint scored Wallach to make it a 6-4 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Hauver homered to cut the lead at 6-5.
In the ninth inning, Flint came up with a big solo home run to push the lead to 7-5 and the Bees held on after a three-up, three-down ninth.
E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:
HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to 10 games after going 3-for-5 with two doubles abd a run scored. During the streak, Harris is slashing .400/.438/.600/1.038 with seven doubles, one triple, four RBI, nine runs scored, three walks and six strikeouts. He has four stolen bases during the streak.
CLOSING IN: Round Rock stole five bases on Wednesday. It's the third time this year they have stolen five or more bases in a game and the first time since May 31 against Reno. They are at 158 stolen bases for the year and are three away from breaking the single-season franchise record set in 2004 (160).
NEXT GAME: Thursday, August 28 vs. Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond
