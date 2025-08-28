Isotopes Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Space Cowboys

Published on August 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - With the Isotopes trailing, 4-1, entering the top of the eighth, Albuquerque plated two runs behind a Zac Veen solo homer and Sam Hilliard RBI single. In the next frame, however, the Isotopes put runners on first and second with one out but failed to push a run across, sending the club to a 4-3 defeat Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have dropped at least three-straight games for the 12th time in 2025 (last: August 9-12, three games).

-The Isotopes are down 0-2 in a six-game series for the fifth time in 2025 (last: August 5-6 vs. Round Rock) and second against Sugar Land (also: April 8-9 at Sugar Land).

-Albuquerque falls to 16-21 in one-run games and 6-13 on the road (last: August 24 vs. Las Vegas, 3-2 loss in 10 innings). Against the Space Cowboys in 2025, the club is 1-3 and 0-3 in Sugar Land (also: April 8, 6-5, and April 9, 3-2).

-The Isotopes scored three runs on the night and have plated just nine over their last three games.

-Sugar Land's Miguel Ullola spun 6.0 innings of one-run ball, the 20th quality start by an opposing hurler in 2025 and the fourth by a Space Cowboy and second-straight. It's also the 10th time an opposing starter tossed 6.0+ innings with one run or fewer (last: Victor Mederos, 7.0 innings, one run, July 27 at Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes pitching staff held the Space Cowboys to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, the eighth time the club has held their opponent hitless with runners in scoring position (last: July 24 at Salt Lake, 0-for-8). Six of the eight occurrences have happened on the road.

-Third time Albuquerque has held the Space Cowboys hitless with runners in scoring position in a loss (other: April 9 at Sugar Land, 0-for-4, 3-2 loss and May 28 vs. Sugar Land, 0-for-5, 9-2 loss).

-Albuquerque swatted two homers, the sixth time in 14 games in Sugar Land the club has tallied multiple homers.

-Owen Miller went 1-for-3 with his eighth homer of the season, an RBI and a walk. Three of his eight homers on the year have come in his 16 contests.

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with a double, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. Slashing .400/.514/.717 with five doubles, one triple, four homers, 12 RBI and 11 walks.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with his 10th homer of the season. The homer ended a three-game hitless streak (0x11). Four of his 10 homers have come in his last 13 games.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-3 with a walk and double. Over 11 games in August, is slashing .357/.481/.619 with four doubles, two triples, one homer, nine walks and 12 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is slated to start Mason Albright while Jose Fleury is expected to take the hill for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.