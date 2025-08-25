Isotopes Fall to Aviators 3-2 in 10 Innings

Published on August 24, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Michael Toglia led off the ninth inning with a 444-foot home run to straightaway center field, tying the contest and sending the Isotopes and Aviators to extra innings. However, Las Vegas plated a run in the 10th on a sacrifice fly from Colby Halter.

In the bottom half, Albuquerque had runners on first and second with nobody out, but Aviators center fielder Junior Perez caught a fly ball and threw out Owen Miller attempting to tag and advance to third for a double play. Adael Amador then hit a grounder, and pitcher Anthony Maldonado took it to the bag himself, securing the save and series split.

Much of the game was a beautifully pitched duel by Rockies rehabbing starter Germán Màrquez and Aviators right-hander Josh Spence. Márquez worked 4.1 innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts, while Spence lasted 5.2 frames and allowed just one hit and no runs.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque dropped to 5-2 in extra innings this season, with their only other previous defeat coming July 11 at Round Rock (9-8 in 11 frames).

- Sunday was just the third game at Isotopes Park this season to finish with five or fewer combined runs between the teams. In both previous instances, Albuquerque posted 3-2 victories (April 29 vs. Salt Lake and June 1 vs. Sugar Land).

- When holding a 3-2 series lead, the Isotopes are now 1-6 in the finale, only defeating the Space Cowboys on June 1 to claim a set.

- Spence is the third opposing starter to work at least five innings of one-hit ball against the Isotopes in 2025. Both of the other occurrences took place in the first week of the season, by a pair of Salt Lake right-handers who completed exactly 5.0 frames: Brett Kerry (April 1) and Chase Silseth (April 3). Additionally, it was the 19th quality start twirled by an opponent (last: Kade Morris, Aug. 20 vs. Las Vegas).

- Spence became the second Las Vegas pitcher to complete an outing against Albuquerque featuring a minimum of 5.0 scoreless frames with or fewer hits allowed, in 200 all-time meetings between the clubs. Paul Blackburn worked 7.0 innings of one-hit ball on May 23, 2019, taking a no-hitter into the seventh before Garrett Hampson led off with a single.

- Drew Romo was 2-for-4, his fifth multi-hit game in his last eight contests dating back to Aug. 13. He is 14-for-30 with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI during the stretch, raising his season average from .247 to .279.

- Adael Amador doubled in the eighth inning, and is now 8-for-14 over his last three games with four extra-base hits and nine RBI.

- Toglia produced his 11th multi-hit game for the Isotopes this season, and 20th overall including his stints with Colorado. Toglia is slashing .426/.518/.787 with three doubles, a triple, four homers and 12 RBI over his last 12 contests.

- Sam Hilliard was 0-for-4, snapping his eight-game hitting streak. He was 14-for-35 with four doubles, two triples, three homers and eight RBI over the stretch. Additionally, it was just the third time in 27 games Hilliard did not record at least one knock.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff struck out 63 batters this week, tied for the most in a six-game series in 2025 (also: April 8-13 at Sugar Land). They recorded at least a dozen punchouts in three of the contests, including Sunday afternoon.

- The Isotopes were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, their 18th time being held hitless in that situation this year (last: Aug. 6 vs. Round Rock, 0-for-4). The 11 at-bats without a knock tied a season-high (also: April 3 and July 22, both against Salt Lake).

- Albuquerque limited their opponent to three or fewer runs for the 29th time in 2025 (last: Aug. 19 vs. Las Vegas, 9-3 victory).

- Sunday was the 15th time in which the Isotopes were held to five or fewer hits this season (last: Aug. 15 at Oklahoma City, four).

- Albuquerque has either lost or split eight consecutive series against the Aviators, going 11-25 in the span (dating back to May 9, 2023).

On Deck: The Isotopes will be idle tomorrow before beginning a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday. First pitch from Constellation Field in Texas is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.