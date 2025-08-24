Kingery Shines with Grand Slam, Bees Drop Finale 10-8

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped the final game of the series on Sunday to the Reno Aces 10-8 as Reno overcame a five-run deficit and held Salt Lake to just one run in the final six innings.

Reno Aces 10, Salt Lake Bees 8

WP: Brandyn Garcia (2 - 1)

LP: Brady Choban (1 - 1)

SV: Taylor Rashi (3)

Game Summary

Salt Lake and Reno traded blows all day long in a game that featured five lead changes, nine combined runs through the first three innings before the Aces overcame a 7-2 deficit to hold on for a 10-8 win in the series finale on Sunday.

Tommy Troy got Reno rolling right away with a leadoff solo home run in the first. The Bees responded in the lower half as Chad Stevens reached base with a single to center before Ben Gamel drove him in with an RBI double to tie the game.

The Aces quickly reclaimed the lead in the second after a leadoff walk came around to score on a two out single by the Reno nine-hole hitter Connor Kaiser.

Salt Lake's offense came alive in the second and third innings, highlighted by Nelson Rada's two-run single and a grand slam off the bat of Scott Kingery that vaulted the Bees ahead 7-2.

Reno stormed back with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, capped by Jordan Lawlar's double-play grounder that still brought home the tying run to make it 7-7.

From there, the Aces slowly pulled away. Connor Kaiser delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth, and a sacrifice fly from Kristian Robinson and an RBI single in the ninth gave Reno a 10-7 lead with three outs to go.

Salt Lake was held scoreless from the fourth through the eighth before Chad Stevens sparked a rally by reaching on an error. Carter Kieboom extended his hit streak with a double off the left-field wall, putting runners on second and third with one out. Denzer Guzman trimmed the deficit with a sacrifice fly, and Cavan Biggio followed with a walk to bring the winning run to the plate. However, Scott Kingery's bid for a walk-off ended with a pop-up to the Reno second baseman, sealing a 10-8 decision.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped the final game of the series despite taking four games in the six-game set while being outscored by Reno 34-27 in the series.

The Bees surrendered 17 hits to the Aces on Sunday, their most since giving up 19 to Sacramento on July 9. It also marked the third time this season Reno has tallied 17 or more hits against Salt Lake, previously doing so with 20 on April 12 and 17 on June 24.

Salt Lake allowed 10 runs to Reno for the second time in the series, marking their league-leading 28th game this season surrendering double-digit runs -- the most in a single year since 2019, when they did so 33 times.

Nelson Rada hit safely for the third game in a row with his second three-hit game of the year for Salt Lake. Rada went 3-for-5 with two RBI posting his seventh multi-hit performance and third multi-RBI contest in 19 games played for the Bees this season.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to nine games with his 15th double of the season in the ninth inning, tying Zach Humphreys for the team lead. During the streak, Kieboom is batting .412 (14-for-34) with four doubles, seven RBI, five runs scored, and a 1.100 OPS. He also capped off a tremendous 2025 campaign against Reno, hitting .400 (26-for-65) over 16 games with three home runs, six doubles, a triple, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, and a 1.128 OPS.

Scott Kingery delivered the biggest hit of the day for Salt Lake with a grand slam in the third inning out to left. The grand slam marked the fourth of Kingery's professional career as he notched two for Lehigh Valley (AAA) first on August 1, 2023 and next on July 10, 2024 while his first ever grand slam came with the Philadelphia Phillies back on April 10, 2018. Kingery four runs batted in marked a season-high after having four games this year with three and passing the most recent coming on August 10 against Las Vegas.

Dakota Hudson pitched four innings for the Bees, his shortest start since tossing three innings against Las Vegas on June 15. He allowed 10 hits for the second time this month, giving up four runs (three earned) and allowing a home run for the fourth consecutive outing. Hudson struck out just two batters, his fewest in a start since July 9 against Sacramento, when he recorded only one.

Up Next

Salt Lake hits the road to Texas where the Bees will have a six-game set against the Round Rock Express starting on Tuesday, August 26 at 6:05 p.m. MST.







