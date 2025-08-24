OKC Comets Game Notes - August 24, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (27-23/73-52) at Tacoma Rainiers (32-18/70-55)

Game #126 of 150/Second Half #51 of 75/Road #63 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-5, 7.53) vs. TAC-LHP Josh Fleming (4-4, 4.26)

Sunday, August 24, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 3:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a series split to stay undefeated in road series this season when they wrap up their six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers at 3:35 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma has a 3-2 series lead after winning back-to-back games against the Comets...With 25 games remaining in the season, league-leading Tacoma is 5.0 games ahead of the Comets in the second-half PCL standings, while OKC sits in fifth place with 5.0 games separating five teams.

Last Game: The Tacoma Rainiers scored nine runs for a second straight game and a late rally by the Oklahoma City Comets fell a bit short as Tacoma won, 9-7, Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers went in front, 1-0, in the first inning on a double steal. Spencer Packard hit a three-run homer in the second inning, moving Tacoma's advantage to 4-0. The Comets ¬â¹rallied for three runs in the fourth inning, with the latter two scoring on a bases-loaded single by Kody Hoese. Solo homers by Miles Mastrobuoni and Ben Williamson in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, pushed Tacoma's lead to 6-3. The Comets scored a run on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning to get within two runs, but the Rainiers scored three key runs with two outs in the eighth inning to make it 9-4. OKC rallied in the ninth inning with a RBI double by Ryan Ward, sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel and RBI double by CJ Alexander to pull the Comets within two and get the tying run to the plate before the Rainiers held on to win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-5) makes his second start of the series and 14th of the season with the Comets...Knack pitched 4.1 innings in Tacoma Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits, including a homer, with two walks and three strikeouts and has allowed four or more runs in each of his last three outings and in six of his last eight...Through four starts in August, Knack is 0-2 with a 10.19 ERA (17.2 IP)...Aug. 2 against Salt Lake, Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings and became the third Comets pitcher with 11 or more K's this season...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 58 runs (56 ER) and 69 hits over 57.1 IP across 12 games, with opponents batting .299 with 10 homers...His 68 runs allowed overall this season are the most by a Comets pitcher, while his 73 strikeouts are tied for most on the team...Knack has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 6-5 2024: 8-7 All-time: 76-78 At TAC: 26-44

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second series of the season between the teams and first of two during the final five weeks of the season at Cheney Stadium...Oklahoma City won the first series April 15-20 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, as the Comets closed out the series with three straight wins, including both games of a series finale doubleheader...The Comets outscored the Rainiers, 25-21, and Alex Freeland hit five doubles over six games...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Cheney Stadium has not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 4-10 in its last 14 games, 5-13 in the last 18 games and 10-23 over the last 33 games.

Summer Seesaw: OKC is 27-23 during the second half, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before going 4-6 over the last 10 games...OKC still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 73-52, but is 11-15 over the last 26 games and 9-11 in the month of August...Since winning Tuesday's series opener in Tacoma, the Comets have lost three of the last four games and this will be the fourth consecutive series the Comets do not win as they will play for a series split this afternoon.

Road Maps: Despite losses the last two nights, the Comets are a league-best 40-22 on the road and have reached the 40-win mark on the road for the third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015)...Oklahoma City is 9-0-2 through its first 11 road series of 2025, but needs a win today to avoid its first road series loss of the season. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 14 straight road series (12-0-2) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...The Comets bat at a league-leading .299 clip in road games, while their 98 home runs, 463 runs (7.5 RPG) and 680 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +120 run differential in road games.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz notched two stolen bases Saturday and became the third OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to steal at least 50 bases in a season, bringing his total up to 51 with OKC and his league-leading total to 52 this season. He surpassed Esteban Germán (50, 2010) for the second-most steals in a single season during the Bricktown era. The team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007...Ruiz reached base twice on a walk and hit by pitch and has now reached base safely in 23 consecutive games with OKC. He is one game away from tying his season-long and team-high stretch of reaching base safely in 24 games May 16-June 19...Over his 14 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 19-for-54 (.352) with four home runs, one triple, three doubles, 12 RBI, 20 runs, 17 walks and 13 stolen bases...Since Aug. 8, Ruiz leads the PCL in walks, steals and runs scored. He ranks tied for third in hits and fourth with a .514 OBP.

Swiping Right: With Esteury Ruiz's two stolen bases last night, the Comets have now stolen 174 bases as a team this season to set a new record during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The previous record was 172 stolen bases set in 2013. OKC's stolen base total this season ranks second in the PCL to Tacoma's 187...On the other hand, OKC allowed four stolen bases last night and has allowed 29 stolen bases over the last seven games and seven or more steals three times in the last nine games (37 SB). The 193 steals by OKC opponents are most in the PCL. OKC also allowed the most steals in the league in 2023 and 2024.

Rehab Clinic: Hyeseong Kim continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday, going 1-for-5 as the team's designated hitter. Kim is 4-for-11 through three games of the rehab assignment with OKC...Kiké Hernández played in the fourth game of his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing seven innings at third base. Hernández is 4-for-12 with three RBI with the Comets during the rehab assignment.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander had a team-high three hits last night, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double. Alexander now has 30 hits in 19 games this month, batting .375 with 15 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 20 runs scored...Last night was his fifth game of the month with three or more hits and he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, collecting 15 hits, including seven for extra bases...His 30 hits pace the PCL this month, while his 15 extra-base hits and 57 total bases are tied for first.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese recorded a fourth straight multi-RBI game Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, giving him nine RBI over his last four games with an at-bat. He has hit safely in seven straight games (9-for-29) and in 16 of his last 17 games with a plate appearance (20-for-65).

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward knocked a RBI double last night to increase his Minor League-leading and OKC Bricktown-era record RBI total to 113 this season - the most RBI in a season by a PCL player since Christian Walker tallied 114 RBI with Reno in 2017. He is the only player in the Minors or Majors with at least 30 home runs and 30 doubles this season...The OKC pitching staff allowed nine runs for a second consecutive night and have now allowed at least six runs in all five games during the current series for a total of 39 runs. Since Aug. 3 (17 G), the Comets own a 7.06 ERA, while opponents have batted .294. They've allowed at least six runs in nine of the last 11 games and 14 of the last 18 games. The team's 1.91 WHIP since Aug. 3 is the highest in the Minors...Since Aug. 3, OKC's offense paces the PCL with 132 runs (7.3 rpg), a .309 AVG and 201 hits.







