Comets Fall, 9-3, to Rainiers

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings, turning a close game into a runaway as the Oklahoma City Comets lost, ¬â¹9-3, Friday night at Cheney Stadium. On the second pitch of the game, Esteury Ruiz homered to give the Comets (73-51/27-22) an instant 1-0 lead. Tacoma (69-55/31-18) took a 2-1 lead in the third inning and the score remained the same until the sixth inning. The Rainiers scored four runs, including a three-homer with two outs by Victor Robles, making it 6-1. Tacoma plated three more runs in seventh inning, with a key two-run double with two outs by Samad Taylor. Nick Senzel and Austin Gauthier each picked up RBI singles in the ninth inning for the Comets.

Of Note:

-The series is tied, 2-2, through four games, the Comets now trail the first-place Rainiers by 4.0 games with 26 games remaining in the second half.

-After averaging 7.6 runs per game across the previous 16 games, the Comets were limited to three runs for their lowest run total since Aug. 2 against Salt Lake (two)...After Esteury Ruiz led off the game with a home run, the Comets did not score again until the ninth inning, and the team went 2-for-12 throughout the game with runners in scoring position.

-Esteury Ruiz homered on the second pitch of the game for the Comets' eighth leadoff homer of the season and Ruiz's third leadoff home run of 2025... O ver his 13 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 19-for-51 (.373) with four home runs, one triple, three doubles, 11 RBI, 19 runs, 16 walks and 11 stolen bases...He has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games with OKC.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base. Over the last seven games, Ward is 14-for-31 (.452) with seven extra-base hits.

-Hyeseong Kim played the second game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3. He played six innings at shortstop...Kim is 2-for-6 through two games of the rehab assignment

-Kiké Hernández played in the third game of his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter. Hernández is 4-for-9 with three RBI over his first three games on the rehab assignment.

-Ryan Ward stole second base in the sixth inning for the Comets' 172nd steal of the season, tying the team record for the most stolen bases during the Bricktown era (since 1998), previously set in 2013.

Next Up: The Comets ¬â¹ attempt to regain the edge in the series starting at 8:05 p.m. CT Friday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







