Express Shut Down Saints in 6-0 Thursday Night Victory

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Billy McKinney Powers Round Rock Past St. Paul for Second Consecutive Night

GAME 121 | AWAY GAME 61 | THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - CHS Field R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (60-61 | 26-20) 6 12 1

ST. PAUL SAINTS (55-66 | 22-26) 0 6 1

WP: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (2-0, 4.46) FIRST PITCH: 7:11 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 9,202

LP: RHP Pablo López (0-2, 2.84) GAME TIME: 2:51

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Billy McKinney 6 4 0 1 0-0 346 feet/93.6 MPH Visitor's Bullpen (Left Field)

Billy McKinney 7 8 0 0 0-1 352 feet/99.2 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first. 2B Justin Foscue and LF Trevor Hauver got aboard with a single and a double, respectively. 3B Alan Trejo lined a ball right back at RHP Pablo Lopez for a base hit and Foscue came home on the play for a 1-0 edge.

RF Billy McKinney recorded an opposite-field homer in the fourth and the Express led 2-0.

In the top of the sixth, Round Rock plated three runs on three doubles and a St. Paul error. DH Omar Narváez reached on an error then SS Michael Helman doubled, setting up McKinney's two-run double off the right field wall. Later, CF Dustin Harris capped off the inning with his RBI double, extending the Express advantage to 5-0.

McKinney belted his second homer of the night with a solo shot in the eighth and Round Rock led 6-0.

Round Rock LHP Robby Ahlstrom finished the night allowing one hit in 1.2 innings and struck out the side in the ninth frame as the E-Train took game three, 6-0.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

CARL JR.: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. earned his second win of the season on Thursday night. Edwards Jr. threw 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just three hits with six walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander has gone at least 5.0 innings in four of his six starts with the Express this year.

BILLY THE KID: In his first start since July 27, RF Billy McKinney went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, three runs scored and a strikeout. He became just the fourth Round Rock player to record 10 total bases in a game and joined INF Cody Freeman as the only Round Rock players with multiple home runs in multiple games this year.

NOTES: Five of Round Rock's starting nine recorded multiple hits on Thursday night. Through the first two games of the series, just two players tallied multi-hit games.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: The Express recorded their sixth shutout of the season and third in their last eight games. Round Rock issued eight walks in the win, the most in any shutout in club history. Before tonight, the E-Train were 4-14 when allowing at least seven walks in a game.

NEXT GAME: Friday, August 22 at St. Paul FIRST PITCH: 7:07 p.m. CT BALLPARK: CHS Field







