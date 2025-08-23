Vukovich Smashes 20th Home Run in Game 4 vs Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY - The Reno Aces (14-34, 51-73) fell to the Salt Lake Bees (23-26, 52-71), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 3-2 defeat on Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

AJ Vukovich provided the spark offensively, launching his team-leading 20th home run of the season in the fourth inning off Caden Dana. The outfielder has been red hot in August, slashing .397/.470/.776 with four doubles, six homers, and 16 RBI across 15 games.

Spencer Giesting delivered a solid outing despite taking the loss, holding Salt Lake to three runs over six innings with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. The left-hander now owns a 7.94 ERA with 52 punchouts and 39 walks in 56 2/3 frames this season.

Reno will look to even the series in Saturday's matchup against the Bees, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Spencer Giesting: 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

8/22/25, 8: 31 - PM RNO @ SL | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779671/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Salt Lake Bees 3, Reno Aces 2 Aug 22nd, 2025 Aces starting lineup: Jorge Barrosa (CF), Andy Weber (2B), Tristin English (1B), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Ivan Melendez (DH), Kristian Robinson (RF), René Pinto (C), Connor Kaiser (SS), Sergio Alcántara (3B), Spencer Giesting (P), Bees starting lineup: Nelson Rada (CF), Cavan Biggio (RF), Carter Kieboom (1B), Chad Stevens (3B), Denzer Guzman (SS), Scott Kingery (DH), Yolmer Sánchez (2B), Sebastián Rivero (C), Tucker Flint (LF), Caden Dana (P), Umpires -- HP: Tanner Dobson. 1B: Matt Blackborow. 3B: Joe Belangia.

Gametime Weather: 91 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 11 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch by Caden Dana at 7:06 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 0, Bees 0) -- Jorge Barrosa flies out to Cavan Biggio. Andy Weber grounds out, Chad Stevens to Carter Kieboom. Tristin English strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 1st (Bees 3, Aces 0) -- Nelson Rada triples to right-center field. Cavan Biggio walks. Carter Kieboom triples to right-center field, Nelson Rada scores; Cavan Biggio scores. Chad Stevens strikes out swinging. Denzer Guzman doubles down the left-field line, Carter Kieboom scores. Scott Kingery strikes out swinging. Yolmer Sánchez pops out to Tristin English.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Bees 3, Aces 1) -- A.J. Vukovich doubles to right field. Ivan Melendez singles to center field, A.J. Vukovich to 3rd. Kristian Robinson grounds into double play, Chad Stevens to Yolmer Sánchez to Carter Kieboom, A.J. Vukovich scores; Ivan Melendez out at 2nd, Kristian Robinson out at 1st. René Pinto flies out to Cavan Biggio.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 2nd (Bees 3, Aces 1) -- Sebastián Rivero flies out to A.J. Vukovich. Tucker Flint strikes out swinging. Nelson Rada strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 3rd (Bees 3, Aces 1) -- Connor Kaiser strikes out on foul tip. Sergio Alcántara struck out looking. Jorge Barrosa strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 3rd (Bees 3, Aces 1) -- Cavan Biggio struck out looking. Carter Kieboom grounds out, Spencer Giesting to Tristin English. Chad Stevens strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Andy Weber strikes out swinging. Tristin English strikes out swinging. A.J. Vukovich hits a home run to right field on a 3-2 pitch. Ivan Melendez strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 4th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Denzer Guzman grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Tristin English. Scott Kingery flies out to A.J. Vukovich. Yolmer Sánchez hit by pitch.

Sebastián Rivero grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Kristian Robinson grounds out, Denzer Guzman to Carter Kieboom. René Pinto strikes out swinging. Connor Kaiser struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 5th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Tucker Flint struck out looking. Nelson Rada flies out to A.J. Vukovich. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 6th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Sergio Alcántara strikes out swinging. Jorge Barrosa singles to right field. Jorge Barrosa caught stealing 2nd base, Sebastián Rivero to Denzer Guzman. Andy Weber grounds out, Denzer Guzman to Carter Kieboom.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 6th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Carter Kieboom grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tristin English. Chad Stevens walks. Denzer Guzman grounds into double play, Sergio Alcántara to Andy Weber to Tristin English, Chad Stevens out at 2nd, Denzer Guzman out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 7th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Tristin English strikes out swinging. A.J. Vukovich walks. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Matt Mervis replaces Ivan Melendez. Matt Mervis struck out looking. Kristian Robinson strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Bees 7th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Matt Mervis remains in the game as the designated hitter. Pitcher Change: Alfred Morillo replaces Spencer Giesting. Scott Kingery strikes out swinging. Yolmer Sánchez pops out to Sergio Alcántara. Sebastián Rivero singles to left-center field. Tucker Flint strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 8th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Pitcher Change: Brady Choban replaces Caden Dana. René Pinto singles to left field. Connor Kaiser grounds into double play, Yolmer Sánchez to Carter Kieboom, René Pinto out at 2nd, Connor Kaiser out at 1st. Sergio Alcántara grounds out, Denzer Guzman to Carter Kieboom.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 8th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Nelson Rada grounds out to Tristin English. Cavan Biggio struck out looking. Carter Kieboom lines out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 9th (Bees 3, Aces 2) -- Pitcher Change: Chase Silseth replaces Brady Choban. Jorge Barrosa reaches on throwing error by Chad Stevens. Andy Weber strikes out swinging. Tristin English grounds into double play, Yolmer Sánchez to Denzer Guzman to Carter Kieboom, Jorge Barrosa out at 2nd, Tristin English out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB) WP: Caden Dana (6 - 8) LP: Spencer Giesting (3 - 6) SV: Chase Silseth (3)

8/22/25, 8: 31 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ SL | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779671/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Time: 2:16.

Attendance: 5,868.







