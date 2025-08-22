Rainiers Steal Seven Bases in 9-6 Loss to Comets

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (68-55/30-18) fell 9-6 in the third game of the series to the Oklahoma City Comets (73-50/27-21) on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets pounded out 15 hits for the second time in three games against Tacoma. Despite the loss, Tacoma remains in first place in the Second Half of the PCL standings. The Rainiers have a 0.5 game lead on El Paso, who fell 6-5 to Sacramento on Thursday.

The Comets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Esteury Ruiz and Hyeseong Kim hit singles to lead off the game. Nico Tellache was able to pick up a pair of strikeouts in his first Triple-A inning, walking Luken Baker between them. However, Kody Hoese hit a two-run single with two outs to give the Comets a 2-0 lead. Nick Senzel followed with another single to left field to make it a three-run first inning that brought Baker in for the third run of the frame. Tellache struck out Miller for the third out of the inning.

Tacoma plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Leody Taveras singled and stole second base. Miles Mastrobuoni poked a double down the left field line to score Taveras, trimming the deficit to 3-1. Oklahoma City starter Kyle Funkhouser sat down the next two batters to get out of the frame.

Tellache settled in after the first inning, facing one over the minimum through the second and third innings. He retired the side in order in the second inning and struck out three in the third after giving up a leadoff single in the third.

Senzel led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run, his 11th of the season, to put the Comets up 4-1. Noah Miller followed with a single before Chuckie Robinson popped out to second base for the first out of the inning. The next three Comets would hit singles as Ruiz, Kim singled to load the bases and Kiké Hernández singled to drive in a pair, ballooning the Oklahoma City lead to 6-1. Tellache retired the next two hitters to escape the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Taveras reached base for the second time as he led off with a walk against Comets' reliever Robinson Ortiz. Mastrobuoni walked as well to put runners at first and second. The two executed a double steal, moving the two into scoring position. After Victor Labrada flied out, Blake Hunt roped a single into center field to score Taveras, who scored for the second time as Tacoma trailed 6-2. Ortiz induced an inning-ending double play to retire the side.

Joe Jacques entered in relief of Tellache in the fifth inning, setting down the side in order.

The Comets scored a pair against Jacques in the top of the sixth. Robinson led off the frame with a single. Ruiz laid down a bunt, but Jacques's throw pulled the first baseman Packard off the bag, allowing Ruiz to reach and Robinson to advance to second base. Jacques retired his next two hitters before Baker ripped a double to left-center field, extending the Comets' lead to 8-2. CJ Alexander grounded out for the third out of the sixth.

The Rainiers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, all coming with two outs. After Packard struck out and Samad Taylor lined out, Rhylan Thomas singled, Ben Williamson singled and Marlowe drove them in with a double to right-center field to get Tacoma within 8-4. Taveras extended the inning with a walk. Marlowe and Taveras pulled off a double-steal, while Robinson's throw to third went into left field, allowing Marlowe to score and move Taveras up to third. Mastrobuoni was called out on strikes for the third out of the inning.

Austin Kitchen retired the side in order in the seventh inning, but the Comets got another run in the top of the eighth. Robinson led off with a single, followed by another single from Ruiz that pushed Robinson to second base. Jose Ramos, who subbed in for Kim, doubled to right field to drive in another run to extend the lead to 9-4. Kitchen retired the next three batters to strand runners at first and second base.

Tacoma scored its final run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Labrada led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. Spencer Packard walked to put runners at first and second base. A passed ball allowed Labrada to move to third base and Packard to second. Taylor singled to left-center field to drive in Labrada, getting Tacoma within 9-6. Williamson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. However, Marlowe struck out to leave the bases loaded.

Both sides were kept off the board in the ninth inning, as Tacoma fell 9-6. Antonio Knowles (1-0) got the win for Oklahoma City, while Tellache (0-1) took the loss in his Triple-A debut.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers stole seven bases, their fourth game this season with at least seven steals, the most in Triple-A...no other Triple-A team has more than two such games this season

Leody Taveras tied his career-high with three stolen bases on Thursday night, his second game with three steals this season (also: July 31 at Sugar Land)...Taveras is the only Triple-A player with multiple games of three stolen bases this season

Cade Marlowe went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Thursday night...in his last 19 games (since July 29), Marlowe is hitting .367 (22x60) with eight doubles, one home run and 13 RBI...Marlowe also stole a base on Thursday, his 86th career stolen base with Tacoma, the third-most in franchise history...he is six shy of the franchise record 92, set by Dell Alston from 1978-80...Samad Taylor ranks second with 88 career steals with the Rainiers, four shy of matching the record

Rhylan Thomas recorded a pair of his on Thursday, giving him 80 hits at Cheney Stadium this season, the most for a Rainier since 2005...his single in the seventh inning surpassed the 79 hits recorded by Bryan LaHair at Cheney Stadium in 2007...since June 1, Thomas leads the PCL with 85 hits, seven more than the next-closest player (El Paso's Nate Mondou - 78)







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

