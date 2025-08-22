Guzman Homers, Bees Drop Game Three 10-6 To Reno

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped their first game of the series to the Reno Aces falling 10-6 on Thursday night as Denzer Guzman and Ben Gamel each posted three-hit performances.

Reno Aces 10, Salt Lake Bees 6

WP: Taylor Rashi (4 - 2)

LP: Jack Dashwood (2 - 5)

Game Summary

Salt Lake and Reno wasted no time trading punches in the opening innings, combining for 11 runs across the first four frames before the game settled down in the fifth.

Reno struck first in the opening inning when Tommy Troy singled and later came around to score on Matt Mervis's grounder. A.J. Vukovich doubled the lead an inning later, blasting a solo homer to right-center for a 2-0 Aces edge.

Salt Lake answered immediately in the bottom half as Brandon Drury worked a leadoff walk and Denzer Guzman lifted the very next pitch to the opposite field for a two-run homer, evening things at 2-2.

The Bees then erupted in the third rattling off five hits and scoring four runs all with two outs. The Bees strung together four straight RBI singles coming from Brandon Drury, Guzman, Ben Gamel, and Chad Stevens to make it 6-2.

Reno clawed right back in the fourth with three runs of its own. Ivan Melendez and Aramis Garcia opened with singles while Connor Kaiser cut the lead in half with his RBI single. Following Kaiser, Cristian Pache ripped a two-run double to left-center pulling the Aces within one before Salt Lake finally escaped the inning.

Reno took things over in the seventh with its second three-run inning of the night to regain the lead. Andy Weber led off the inning with a single, and Matt Mervis drilled a triple to right to tie the game. Aramis Garcia followed with an RBI double to push Reno ahead, and Vukovich capped the rally with an RBI single to make it 8-6.

The Aces added insurance in the ninth after a leadoff walk came around to score on Aramis Garcia's double before back-to-back walks set the table for Cristian Pache to knock in the 10 run of the game for Reno on a long single off the wall.

Carter Kieboom provided the lone hit for Salt Lake in the ninth but that was all the Bees could muster up after being held scoreless in the final six innings of play falling to Reno 10-6 on Thursday night.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its first game of the series 10-6 to Reno allowing double-digit runs for the first time since August 7 in a 15-12 win against Las Vegas.

The Salt Lake offense dropped its eighth game of the season when recording 12 or more hits, moving to 15-8 on the year in those games.

Denzer Guzman put the Bees on the board in the second inning with his third home run since joining the team August 2nd. Guzman finished the game going 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI. His three hits on the night marked the most since August 7 when he had a four-hit game against Las Vegas while his three RBI tied a season-high with his performance against Las Vegas on the very same day.

Zach Humphreys went 1-for-3 extending his hitting streak to a Triple-A career-high eight games. During his hitting streak, Humphreys is batting .385 (10-for-26) with two doubles, six RBI, six runs scored and a .910 OPS.

Ben Gamel tied a season-high of three hits on the night matching his highest total of the year previously set three times during a four game stretch from April 2-6. Since returning from the injured list, Gamel has hit safely in three of five games while posting his first RBI since June 20 against Sacramento.

Chad Stevens posted his second two-hit game of the series going 2-for-3 and notching his team-leading 31st multi-hit game of the year. Through three games in the series, Stevens is batting .556 (5-for-9) with an RBI in all three games with two doubles and a 1.445 OPS.

Carter Kieboom extended his hitting streak to six games going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Kieboom continues his hot stretch against Reno in 2025 batting .400 (22-for-55) with three home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and a 1.086 OPS.

Jack Kochanowicz took the mound for his third start with Salt Lake, pitching six innings and allowing five runs. He delivered his highest strikeout total in three games with Bees with six punchouts while allowing a season-high seven hits.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Reno will face off in game four on Friday night as Caden Dana (5-8, 5.88) and Spencer Giesting (3-5, 8.35) are scheduled to take the mound for a 7:05 p.m. MST first pitch at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.