Late Game Heroics Send Round Rock Past St. Paul, 5-3

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock struck first with a run in the top of the second. With runners on second and third, SS Richie Martin grounded out to first but 3B Alan Trejo sprinted home and the Express took a 1-0 lead.

St. Paul got on the board on a solo home run from 2B Payton Eeles, tying the game at one apiece in the sixth.

In the top of the eighth, Round Rock CF Dustin Harris got aboard with a double then 1B Justin Foscue sent him around with a double into the right field corner. Foscue's double gave the E-Train a 2-1 edge.

Saints LF Kyler Fedko delivered the equalizer in the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer. Fedko's sixth home run of the year tied the game at two. St. Paul then loaded the bases with a double, a walk and a single. 3B Jonah Bride hit a comebacker for a single and CF Dashawn Keirsey Jr. came home to take a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, LF Billy McKinney kicked things off with a double into center field. Down to their last out, C Cooper Johnson belted a two-run homer to left, sending the Express ahead 4-3. Back-to-back doubles from 2B Alex De Goti and Harris added an insurance run for the E-Train heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Round Rock RHP Jose Ruiz came in to close the game in the final frame. The Saints recorded back-to-back singles but Ruiz would shut the door, sending the Express to a 5-3 victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

STELLAR SUPAK: RHP Trey Supak made his seventh start for the Express, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings on Friday night. Supak held the Saints to just two base hits while walking two and striking out six. The right-hander has thrown at least 5.0 innings in each of his four starts this month, compiling a 2.21 ERA (5 ER/20.1 IP) with 16 strikeouts and five walks. Supak has not surrendered more than two runs in each of his last five outings, dating back to July 27.

HARRIS ON A HEATER: Round Rock CF Dustin Harris went 2-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and a run in Friday's win. Harris now has a hit in six consecutive games, batting .333 (8-24) with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases in that span.

STRONG STARTS: Round Rock is .500 for the first time since May 8. They have won 13 of their last 17 games. Since August 5, Round Rock's starting pitchers have thrown the PCL's second-most innings (79.1) while allowing the fewest amount of hits (74) and home runs (5) with a 2.22 strikeout to walk ratio (60 K/27 BB).

NEXT GAME: Saturday, August 23 at St. Paul FIRST PITCH: 6:37 p.m. CT BALLPARK: CHS Field

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

GAME 122 | AWAY GAME 62 | FRIDAY, AUGUST 22, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - CHS Field R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (61-61 | 27-20) 5 9 0

ST. PAUL SAINTS (55-67 | 22-27) 3 10 0

WP: RHP Peyton Gray (5-4, 2.98) FIRST PITCH: 7:08 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 9,252

LP: RHP Cody Laweryson (2-1, 3.50) GAME TIME: 2:44

SV: RHP Jose Ruiz (1) TEMPERATURE: 76 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Payton Eeles 4 4 0 0 1-1 354 feet/95.7 MPH Home Run Porch (Right Field)

Kyler Fedko 6 8 0 1 0-0 344 feet/98.1 MPH Home Run Porch (Right Field)

Cooper Johnson 6 9 1 2 0-1 359 feet/94.4 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

#RR#







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.