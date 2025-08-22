Isotopes Rally Falls Short in 11-10 Loss to Aviators

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -With the Isotopes trailing, 10-1, in the fifth, Albuquerque plated nine runs over the next two frames to tie the game. However, the Aviators scored a run in the seventh inning and held the Isotopes scoreless over the final three frames, including a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, to claim an 11-10 victory over Albuquerque Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the fifth time in 2025 both teams score double-digit runs (last: June 26 at Las Vegas, 14-11 loss). It's also the 12th all-time occurrence Albuquerque and Las Vegas have both scored double-digit tallies in a contest (last: September 13, 2024, 16-14 win, 10 innings). The Isotopes are 7-5 in such contests against the Aviators.

-Bradley Blalock struck out four batters in the first inning (strikeout, wild pitch, allowing batter to reach)-the second time in franchise history (since 2005, MLB Database) an Isotopes pitcher has recorded four punchouts in an inning (other: Jonathan Sanchez, July 23, 2013, at Nashville, second inning).

-The Isotopes fall to 15-19 in one-run games and 9-7 at home (last: August 8 vs. Round Rock, 9-8 win in 11 innings).

-Las Vegas' Shane McGuire belted a grand slam in the first inning, the fifth allowed by the Isotopes this year (last: Carlos Cortes, June 25 at Las Vegas). It's also the Aviators' fifth grand slam against Albuquerque (since 2005).

-Tonight's game had a 33-minute delay, the seventh of the season and sixth at home.

-With the defeat, the Aviators claimed the season series, 7-2, for the third-straight season and fourth in the last five seasons (split in 2022, 6-6).

-The Isotopes plated double-digit runs for just the second time in the last 18 games (other: August 13 at Oklahoma City, 12).

-Albuquerque left 10 on-base, the fifth time in its last seven contests with double-digits left on-base (71 total). The club is 16-for-83 (.192) with runners in scoring position during the span.

-Albuquerque pitching tallied 14 punchouts on the night, tied for the second-most on the season (five times; last: July 1 vs. El Paso).

-The pitching staff has also allowed at least nine hits in six of their last seven games (76 total).

-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with his 14th homer of the year, 11th triple, three RBI and a walk. Has four-straight multi-hit games. During streak, is 9-for-18 with three homers, three doubles, one triple and six RBI. Has an extra-base hit in six-straight games (four doubles, two triples and three homers). Has a seven-game hitting streak and a hit in 12 of his last 13 games. Is the second player in Isotopes history with at least 22 doubles, 11 triples, 14 homers and 10 stolen bases (other: Nick Buss, 2013).

-Zac Veen went 2-for-4 with two walks. Has multiple hits in four of his last six games and eight of 14 games played in August. -Keston Hiura went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Was his third game of 2025 with two doubles (last: August 1 vs. Sacramento). Over 11 games in August, is slashing .341/.412/.614 with four doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI.

-Michael Toglia went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and RBI. Since being sent down to Albuquerque August 3, is slashing .375/.474/.646 with two doubles, one triple, three homers and 10 RBI.

-Drew Romo went 2-for-5 with his seventh homer of the year and an RBI. Has back-to-back multi-hit games for the second time in 2025 (other: June 13-15). Is 5-for-9 with a homer and RBI over last two contests.

-Braiden Ward went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two walks. Ten of his 13 RBI have come in August (13 games), including four multi-RBI contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Mason Albright while Ken Waldichuk is expected to take the hill for Las Vegas.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.