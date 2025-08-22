Buoyed by Early Lead, Comets Top Tacoma

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the night during a 9-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (27-21/73-50) jumped in front, 3-0, on a two-run single by Kody Hoese followed with a RBI single by Nick Senzel in the first inning. With the Comets leading, 3-1, Senzel launched a solo homer to start the fourth inning. Kiké Hernández later added a two-run single to make it 6-1. OKC was ahead, 6-2 in the sixth inning when Luken Baker delivers a two-run double, giving the Comets their largest lead of the night. After Tacoma (30-18/68-55) had the bases empty with two outs in the seventh inning, the Rainiers rallied for three runs, cutting OKC's lead to 8-5. Jose Ramos pushed the advantage back to four runs with a RBI double in the eighth inning. The Rainiers scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning and had the bases loaded with two outs when José Rodríguez struck out Cade Marlowe to end the inning. Rodríguez retuned to the mound in the ninth inning and struck out all three batters to end the game.

Of Note: -The Comets have won two of the first three games against the second-half leading Rainiers. OKC has won three of the last four games overall and five of their last six road games.

-The Comets improved to 40-20 on the road and have now reached the 40-win mark on the road for the third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015).

-For the second time in three games during the current series, the Comets scored at least nine runs and notched at least 15 hits, along with a 12-run, 19-hit output Tuesday.

-Nick Senzel hit OKC's lone home run with a solo blast in the fourth inning. He finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBI.

-Esteury Ruiz had a game-high three hits and went 3-for-5 with three runs. Over his 12 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 18-for-46 (.391) with three home runs, one triple, three doubles, 10 RBI, 18 runs, 16 walks and 11 stolen bases...He has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games with OKC.

-Kody Hoese hit a two-run single to give the Comets their first lead and has now his safely in six straight games and 15 of his last 16 games. Hoese also has three straight multi-RBI games, tallying seven RBI during that time.

-Hyeseong Kim opened a Major League Rehab assignment by going 2-for-3 with one run scored. He played five innings in left field - his first game in left field at any level this season.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment in his second game with OKC. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI and played five innings in center field. Hernández is 4-for-6 with three RBI over his first two games on the rehab assignment.

Next Up: The Comets square off against the Rainiers at 9:05 p.m. CT Friday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.