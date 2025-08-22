Aces Rally Late, Take Down Salt Lake in 10-6 Win

SALT LAKE CITY - The Reno Aces (15-34, 52-72) defeated the Salt Lake Bees (22-26, 51-71), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 10-6 victory on Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Matt Mervis played a pivotal role in the win, sparking a three-run rally in the seventh inning with an RBI triple into right field to tie the game at 6-6. He also put Reno on the board in the first frame, bringing home Tommy Troy on a groundout. The first baseman has swung it well this season, slashing .245/.311/.603 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI in 41 games between Reno and Jacksonville (AAA-MIA).

Aramis Garcia came through in key spots, giving the Aces the lead in the seventh with an RBI double to center that scored Mervis. The veteran catcher later tacked on insurance in the ninth with another run-scoring double, driving in Kristian Robinson. Garcia has been a steady presence in Reno's lineup, slashing .261/.387/.495 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs, and 32 RBI.

AJ Vukovich stayed hot at the plate, launching his team-leading 19th homer of the season in the second inning, a solo shot into the right-center bleachers. He capped Reno's big seventh-inning rally with an RBI single to score Garcia. The outfielder has been red hot in August, going 21-for-56 (.375) with three doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBI in 14 games.

Cristian Pache added to the offensive surge, driving in two runs with an RBI double in the fourth before closing out the scoring in the ninth with an RBI single. The speedy outfielder has also swung the bat well this month, hitting .310 (9-for-29) with three extra-base hits and five RBI in August.

The Aces will look to build on the win in Friday's matchup against the Bees, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Matt Mervis: 1-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Cristian Pache: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI

