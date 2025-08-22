OKC Comets Game Notes - August 22, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (27-21/73-50) at

Tacoma Rainiers (30-18/68-55)

Game #124 of 150/Second Half #49 of 75/Road #61 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Zach Penrod (2-0, 5.50) vs. TAC-RHP Casey Lawrence (7-3, 5.15)

Friday, August 22, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have a 2-1 lead in their six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, which continues at 9:05 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium...The Comets have won three of the last four games and four of the last six games...League-leading Tacoma is 3.0 games ahead of the Comets in the second-half PCL standings, while OKC is tied for fourth place, as five teams are all separated by 3.0 games with 27 games remaining.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the night during a 9-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday at Cheney Stadium. The Comets jumped in front, 3-0, in the first inning on a two-run single by Kody Hoese followed with a RBI single by Nick Senzel. With the Comets leading, 3-1, Senzel launched a solo homer to start the fourth inning. Kiké Hernández later added a two-run single to make it 6-1. OKC was ahead, 6-2, in the sixth inning when Luken Baker delivers a two-run double, giving the Comets their largest lead of the night. After Tacoma had the bases empty with two outs in the seventh inning, the Rainiers rallied for three runs, cutting OKC's lead to 8-5. Jose Ramos pushed the advantage back to four runs with a RBI double in the eighth inning. The Rainiers scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning and had the bases loaded with two outs when José Rodríguez struck out Cade Marlowe to end the inning. Rodríguez then struck out all three batters in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Zach Penrod (2-0) is scheduled to make a spot start for the Comets tonight...Penrod last pitched Aug. 17 against Albuquerque, allowing one run, one hit, one hit batter and one walk with one strikeout over 1.0 inning of work, facing six batters...He last opened a bullpen game for the Comets Aug. 7 in El Paso, allowing two runs on a home run, with two walks and two strikeouts...He has made 12 total appearances with Oklahoma City since joining the team in late June, posting a 5.50 ERA over 18.0 IP with 10 strikeouts and 16 walks...He was acquired by the Dodgers from Boston June 20 in exchange for cash considerations. The Dodgers designated him for assignment Aug. 1 before sending him outright to the Comets Aug. 3...Penrod started the season on the Injured List with a left elbow strain before making six appearances with Triple-A Worcester...Penrod made his MLB debut last season with Boston Sept. 14, 2024 at the New York Yankees and finished the season there with a 2.25 ERA over seven appearances...He signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2018 out of Northwest Nazarene University. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and did not play in 2020 before spending time in the independent Pioneer League from 2021-23 and signing a minor league contract with Boston in August 2023.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 6-3 2024: 8-7 All-time: 76-76 At TAC: 26-42

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second series of the season between the teams and first of two during the final five weeks of the season at Cheney Stadium...Oklahoma City won the first series of the season between the teams April 15-20 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, as the Comets closed out the series with three straight wins, including both games of a series finale doubleheader...The Comets outscored the Rainiers, 25-21, and Alex Freeland hit five doubles over six games...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Cheney Stadium has not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 4-8 in its last 12 games, 5-11 in the last 16 games and 10-21 over the last 31 games.

Summer Seesaw: OKC is now 27-21 during the second half, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They snapped out of that funk by winning four straight, only to lose three of the next four games and now win three of the last four games...OKC still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 73-50, but is 11-13 over the last 24 games and 9-9 in the month of August.

Road Maps: The Comets improved to a league-best 40-20 on the road with last night's victory and have now reached the 40-win mark on the road for the third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015)...Oklahoma City is 9-0-2 through its first 11 road series of 2025. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 14 straight road series (12-0-2) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...Oklahoma City has won five of the last six road games and is 14-6 over the last 20 away games...The Comets bat at a league-leading .300 clip in road games, while their 97 home runs, 453 runs (7.6 RPG) and 662 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +128 run differential in road games.

Rehab Clinic: Hyeseong Kim opened a Major League Rehab assignment with the Comets by going 2-for-3 with one run scored Thursday. He played five innings in left field - his first game in left field at any level this season. Including his time with the Comets from earlier this season, OKC is now 23-6 when Kim is in the lineup...Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and playing five innings in center field. Hernández is 4-for-6 with three RBI over his first two games.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz had a game-high three hits last night as he went 3-for-5 with three runs. Over his 12 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 18-for-46 (.391) with three home runs, one triple, three doubles, 10 RBI, 18 runs, 16 walks and 11 stolen bases...He has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games with OKC and is three games away from tying his season-long and team-high stretch of reaching base safely in 24 straight games May 16-June 19...Since Aug. 8, Ruiz leads the PCL in walks, steals and runs scored. He ranks third with a .548 OBP...Ruiz leads the league with 50 stolen bases this season, including 49 with the Comets for the third-most stolen bases in a season by an OKC player during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is now one stolen base away from tying Esteban Germán for second place (50 SB in 2010) in OKC's Bricktown history. The record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

Getting Offensive: For the second time in three games during the current series, the Comets scored at least nine runs and notched at least 15 hits last night, along with a 12-run, 19-hit output Tuesday...The Comets have scored six or more runs in four straight games as well as in nine of the last 12 games and in 12 of the last 16 games...Oklahoma City's 122 runs scored (7.6 rpg) and 183 hits (11.4 hpg) since Aug. 3 (16 G) are most in Triple-A and the team is batting at a .316 clip - also tops among all Triple-A teams...The Comets have now scored six or more runs in six consecutive road games and have racked up five or more runs in nine straight road games as well as in 19 of the last 20 road games...Overall this season, the Comets rank second in runs scored (807), third in hits (1,197) and third in home runs (156) in the PCL.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went 0-for-2 off the bench last night, but over the last six games, he is 12-for-27 (.444) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI...Ward owns Oklahoma City's single-season record for RBI during the Bricktown era (since 1998), surpassing Jason Martin's 107 RBI during the 2022 season, and his 112 RBI are the most in a season by a PCL player since Christian Walker tallied 114 RBI with Reno in 2017...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 143 hits, 64 extra-base hits, 273 total bases and 99 runs scored and is tied for first with 31 homers.

Around the Horn: Kody Hoese hit a two-run single to give the Comets their first lead Thursday and has now his safely in six straight games (7x25) as well as in 15 of his last 17 games (18x61). Hoese also has three straight multi-RBI games, tallying seven RBI during that time...OKC is one stolen base shy of matching the team's season record of 172 during the Bricktown era (since 1998), set in 2013. On the other hand, the Comets allowed seven more steals last night and have allowed seven or more stolen bases in three of the last seven games, with opponents going 30-for-30...The Comets have now hit eight home runs over the last four games, including five through the first three games in Tacoma. They have already hit 24 home runs through the first 18 games of August after hitting a total of 24 home runs in the month of July (24 G).







