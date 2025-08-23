Amador's Monster Night Propels Isotopes to 8-7 Comeback Victory

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Isotopes second baseman Adael Amador came up with a pair of extremely clutch hits, helping his team rally from a 6-0 deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7 on Friday night. Amador came through with a three-run homer and three-run triple in consecutive innings, as Albuquerque flipped the score.

Ryan Rolison shut down the Aviators in order in the ninth inning, recording the first save of his professional career which has spanned 125 appearances.

Topes Scope: - Amador set a career-high for RBI, eclipsing his performance on May 25, 2024 at Portland (five). Friday was the first time he tripled and homered in the same game during his pro career, and it was only his seventh three-bagger in 438 total games.

- Amador's performance marked the 45th time in team history a player recorded six or more RBI in a contest (last: Michael Toglia, June 10 vs. Oklahoma City - seven). Amador is the second to accomplish the feat on this date, joining Alex Guerrero who also drove in six on Aug. 22, 2014 against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

- Amador tied his season-high with four hits (also: July 11 at Round Rock). It was the 13th time this season an Albuquerque batter collected at least a quartet of knocks (last: Toglia, Aug. 16 at OKC - 4-for-5).

- Despite not getting a hit, Braiden Ward tied a career-high with three runs scored (11th time: last Aug. 14, 2025 at Oklahoma City). Ward became the seventh Albuquerque player to score at least three runs without picking up a knock since 2005. The list includes Johnny Raburn (May 4, 2007 at Memphis), Dee Brown (July 30, 2009 vs. OKC - four runs), AJ Ellis (May 14, 2011 at Tucson), Elliot Soto (May 6, 2018 vs. El Paso), Randal Grichuk (April 19, 2023 vs. OKC) and Cole Tucker (July 29, 2023 vs. Sacramento).

- Ward stole his 22nd base in 28 games with the Isotopes, which ranks first in the Pacific Coast League during the timeframe (since July 1). Ward is 12th in the circuit in steals overall.

- Zac Veen connected on a two-run homer, his second in three games during this series. Veen has at least one hit in 30 of his last 36 contests, slashing .325/.388/.545 with 10 doubles, three triples, six homers, 27 RBI and 10 steals.

- Blaine Crim was 3-for-5, his first three-hit game for Albuquerque and seventh overall this season (June 25 vs. Tacoma). He had a season-high four knocks on April 4 vs. Toledo. Crim has reached base in 16 of his last 33 plate appearances, spanning seven games.

- Owen Miller singled, and is 10-for-26 with eight RBI over his last six games. Miller had been batting just .181 (15-for-80) over his prior 21 contests.

- Rolison became the 11th different Isotopes pitcher to record a save this season, the most for the team in one campaign since 2023 (also 11).

- Albuquerque starter Mason Albright relented three homers in 3.0 frames of work. Despite not joining the club until May 15, Albright ranks third in the Pacific Coast League with 19 long balls surrendered.

- The comeback marked Albuquerque's second-largest rally to win a game this season. They trailed Tacoma 12-4 after five innings on May 16 before emerging victorious, 15-14 in 12 innings.

- This is the 19th series the Isotopes have played which has been scheduled for six games, and 14 have been tied after four contests. A pair of series have been shortened to five contests due to rainouts in the finale (May 4 vs. Salt Lake, July 13 at Round Rock).

- Albuquerque improved to 16-19 in one-run games, including 10-6 at home.

- Friday marked just the Isotopes fifth victory in their last 21 contests against Las Vegas, dating back to July 31, 2024.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators play game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT. Right-handed pitcher Xzavion Curry is slated to start for Albuquerque, and Las Vegas is undecided. Al Hurricane Jr. is scheduled to perform a pre-game concert atop the right-field berm as part of a "City Roots" promotional evening, presented by Estrella Jalisco. Gates open early at 5:00 pm. A postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) is also presented by Estrella Jalisco.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.