Late Rally Comes up Short as Sugar Land Falls in Extras

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

DES MOINES, IA - Although the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-26, 59-62) tied the game at two in the eighth, the Iowa Cubs (21-28, 60-63) scored on a walk-off fielder's choice in the 10th and defeated the Space Cowboys 3-2 in extra innings on Friday night at Principal Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the top of the eighth, Edwin Díaz led off the frame with a walk and César Salazar was hit by a pitch as the first two Space Cowboys in the inning reached base. With one out in the frame, Jon Singleton drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases before Collin Price also drew a free pass, scoring Díaz as Sugar Land pulled even, 2-2.

After RHP Luis Contreras fired a perfect eighth, the reliever worked around a lead-off walk in the ninth to send the game to extras knotted up at two.

The Space Cowboys were unable to bring in their bonus-runner in the top of the 10th and Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the 10th on a bang-bang play at the plate.

In the top of the second, Singleton ripped the first pitch of his at-bat into right for a lead-off single while Price was hit by a pitch, putting two on with nobody out. However, RHP Connor Noland sat down the next three Sugar Land batters to strand the runners.

RHP Tyler Ivey left two Iowa runners on base in the bottom of the first and faced the minimum in the home half of the second, helped by an inning-ending double play. Ivey posted a scoreless third by sidestepping runners on the corners with two outs and left a runner on third in the fourth.

Iowa loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and a two-RBI double from Carlos Pérez put the Cubs ahead, 2-0. RHP Jayden Murray came on in relief and picked up the final two outs of the inning to strand two runners in scoring position.

The Space Cowboys answered the Cubs' runs in the top of the sixth. Shay Whitcomb whacked a two-out single before Singleton kept the inning alive with a base knock of his own, allowing Whitcomb to go first-to-third. In the ensuing at-bat, Price cut Sugar Land's deficit in half with an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game.

NOTABLE:

- With a 1-for-5 night with a run scored, Shay Whitcomb is currently on a nine-game on-base streak with a double, three RBI and five walks.

- Collin Price has picked up a hit in 11 of his last 13 games after going 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk. Over that span, Price has four doubles, five RBI, four walks and four runs scored.

- Jayden Murray went 1.2 scoreless innings on Friday with two strikeouts. Since July 3, Murray holds a 1.86 ERA across 15 games and 18.2 innings pitched with only four earned runs and 23 strikeouts.

- Jon Singleton recorded his first multi-hit game with Sugar Land since July 12 against the Oklahoma City Comets with a 2-for-4 night with a walk on Friday.

- César Salazar extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a 1-for-4 outing on Friday. Over his on-base streak, Salazar has two doubles, three homers, nine RBI, 14 walks and 11 runs scored.

- Reylin Perez made his first-career Triple-A appearance on Friday and picked up the first Triple-A hit in his career with a single in the fifth inning.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game set against Iowa starts on Saturday at 6:08 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon takes the ball versus RHP Chris Kachmar. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







