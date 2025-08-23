Wolf Takes No-Hitter into Eighth in Friday Win
Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso starter Jackson Wolf didn't allow a hit until the first batter of the bottom of the eighth inning Friday in the Chihuahuas' 12-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats. It was the Chihuahuas' first win in the first four games of the six-game series.
Wolf allowed only one run on two hits and struck out eight in 7.2 innings, which was the longest start of his career and the longest start by an El Paso pitcher this season. Wolf has allowed only two earned runs in 17.1 innings against Sacramento this season. The Chihuahuas scored six runs each in the fourth and sixth innings, sending 10 batters to the plate in both frames.
El Paso batters walked 10 times Friday, which was two shy of their season high. Chihuahuas catcher Rodolfo Duran went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs, giving Duran multiple hits in nine of his last 13 games. All 12 Chihuahuas runs came with two outs.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 12, River Cats 1 Final Score (08/22/2025)
Team Records: El Paso (68-55, 30-18), Sacramento (65-59, 29-20)
Next Game: Saturday at 7:37 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-1, 15.00) vs. Sacramento RHP JT Brubaker (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Comets Fall, 9-3, to Rainiers - Oklahoma City Comets
- Robles Collects First Home Run of the Season as Rainiers Take Down Comets - Tacoma Rainiers
- Amador's Monster Night Propels Isotopes to 8-7 Comeback Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dana Delivers Career-High 13 strikeouts, Bees Top Aces, 3-2 - Salt Lake Bees
- Wolf Takes No-Hitter into Eighth in Friday Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Late Game Heroics Send Round Rock Past St. Paul, 5-3 - Round Rock Express
- Vukovich Smashes 20th Home Run in Game 4 vs Salt Lake - Reno Aces
- Late Rally Comes up Short as Sugar Land Falls in Extras - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - August 22, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Rainiers Steal Seven Bases in 9-6 Loss to Comets - Tacoma Rainiers
- Buoyed by Early Lead, Comets Top Tacoma - Oklahoma City Comets
- Isotopes Rally Falls Short in 11-10 Loss to Aviators - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Lose Third Straight Close Game Thursday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Guzman Homers, Bees Drop Game Three 10-6 To Reno - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Rally Late, Take Down Salt Lake in 10-6 Win - Reno Aces
- Express Shut Down Saints in 6-0 Thursday Night Victory - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Wolf Takes No-Hitter into Eighth in Friday Win
- Chihuahuas Lose Third Straight Close Game Thursday
- Chihuahuas Hit Two Homers in 9-8 Loss Wednesday
- Chihuahuas Six-Game Win Streak Ends Tuesday at Sacramento
- KLAQ & Leg up Entertainment Announce VIP Pre-Show Acoustic Set & Q&A with Dead Poet Society