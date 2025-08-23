Wolf Takes No-Hitter into Eighth in Friday Win

El Paso starter Jackson Wolf didn't allow a hit until the first batter of the bottom of the eighth inning Friday in the Chihuahuas' 12-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats. It was the Chihuahuas' first win in the first four games of the six-game series.

Wolf allowed only one run on two hits and struck out eight in 7.2 innings, which was the longest start of his career and the longest start by an El Paso pitcher this season. Wolf has allowed only two earned runs in 17.1 innings against Sacramento this season. The Chihuahuas scored six runs each in the fourth and sixth innings, sending 10 batters to the plate in both frames.

El Paso batters walked 10 times Friday, which was two shy of their season high. Chihuahuas catcher Rodolfo Duran went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs, giving Duran multiple hits in nine of his last 13 games. All 12 Chihuahuas runs came with two outs.

Team Records: El Paso (68-55, 30-18), Sacramento (65-59, 29-20)

