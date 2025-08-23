Dana Delivers Career-High 13 strikeouts, Bees Top Aces, 3-2

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees took the fourth game of the series 3-2 as Caden Dana delivered a career-high 13 strikeouts marking the second most in franchise history.

Salt Lake Bees 3, Reno Aces 2

WP: Caden Dana (6-8)

LP: Spencer Giesting (3-6)

Game Summary

The Bees wasted no time putting runs on the board scoring all three of its runs on Friday in the first inning. Nelson Rada ripped a leadoff triple to right-center to set the tone followed by Cavan Biggio taking a walk to setup Carter Kieboom who smashed a two-run triple to center

Denzer Guzman capped the inning with an RBI double down the left-field line, staking Salt Lake to a 3-0 lead before Reno had recorded an out.

Reno answered in the second when A.J. Vukovich doubled and came home on a double-play ball, then cut the deficit to one in the fourth when Vukovich drilled a two-out solo home run to right.

Both teams were held scoreless the rest of the way as Salt Lake recorded just one more hit after the first inning.

Caden Dana delivered the performance of the night with a career-high 13 strikeouts across seven innings.

After Dana exited, Brady Choban and Chase Silseth took care of the late innings, with Silseth recording the final three outs for the save to secure the 3-2 win in game four.

Game Notes

Salt Lake secured a 3-2 win in game four of the series winning just its fifth game when scoring three runs or less and moving to 30-5 when allowing three runs or less.

The Bees matched a season-high of two triples on Friday night marking its most since June 7 against Round Rock.

Caden Dana collected a career-high 13 strikeouts surpassing the previous Bees season high of nine by Dana and Brett Kerry. Dana's 13 strikeouts marks the second-most strikeouts in franchise history, falling one short of Jared Weaver (2006), Tyler Skaggs (2016) and Reid Detmers (2022).

Chase Silseth handled the ninth inning with confidence, earning his third save and closing the door on Reno. He struck out Andy Weber before a game-ending double play.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored extending his hitting streak to seven games. During his hit streak, Kieboom is batting.....

Nelson Rada went 1-for-4 with a leadoff triple marking his second three bagger since joining Salt Lake. Rada ran his scoring streak to three straight games scoring 14 times since making his debut on August 3.

Denzer Guzman went 1-for-3 adding his fourth hit and fourth RBI over the last two games adding his fifth double since making his Triple-A debut on August 2. In the series, Guzman is batting .416 (5-for-12) in the series with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored.







