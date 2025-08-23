Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/22 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (7-3, 5.15) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Zach Penrod (2-0, 5.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Casey Legumina (#58) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Jackson Kowar (#14) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL LHP Nico Tellache - transferred to Everett

DEL INF Austin Shenton - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KJR 950

THE RAINIERS: Fell 9-6 to Oklahoma City on Thursday night...the Comets scored three runs in the first inning off Nico Tellache, who made his Triple-A debut...Tacoma got one run back in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double by Miles Mastrobuoni...Oklahoma City tacked on three more runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead...the Rainiers got one run back in the bottom of the inning, on a Blake Hunt RBI single to make it 6-2...the Comets added two more in the top of the sixth inning, taking an 8-2 lead...in the bottom of the seventh, Tacoma rallied for three runs as Cade Marlowe drove in a pair with a double and scored as he stole third and the throw went into left field to make it 8-5...both sides plated a run in the eighth as Jose Ramos drove in a run for the Comets with a double and Samad Taylor drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the inning...Tacoma stole seven bases, their fourth game with seven steals in the loss...Tacoma remained in first place, as El Paso fell on Thursday at Sacramento.

TAVERAS STEALS THREE: OF Leody Taveras tied his career-high with three stolen bases on Thursday night, his second game with three steals this season (also: July 31 at Sugar Land)...Taveras is the only Triple-A player with multiple games of three stolen bases this season...Taveras is 18-for-19 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year and has been successful in each of his last 17...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 17 steals are tied for the most in the minor leagues without getting caught, one of four minor leaguers to do so.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 14th start of the season with the Rainiers tonight...since 2010, when Lawrence made his professional debut, his 285 starts are the most among minor leaguers...he also leads all minor league pitchers since 2010 in innings pitched (1,689.0), wins (112, 29 more than the next-closest) and double plays (161)...his 1,193 strikeouts are the second-most among minor leaguers in that time, only trailing the 1,215 punchouts from Paulo Espino.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers stole seven bases on Thursday night, their fourth game with at least seven stolen bases this year, the most such games in Triple-A... no other Triple-A team has more than two such games this season...dating back to July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 67 bases in 74 attempts, tied for the second-most steals among full-season teams, trailing St. Lucie's 69 steals...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 44 bases in 48 attempts...two Rainiers are closing in on the franchise stolen base record (92), set by Dell Alston from 1978-80...Samad Taylor currently has 88 career steals with Tacoma, while Cade Marlowe has 86.

WALKING FOR MILES: INF Miles Mastrobuoni will make his second career start at first base tonight... he played his first career game at first base on Wednesday night, going 0-for-1 with four walks, tying his career-high... it marks the second time in his career he's drawn four walks (also: May 7, 2023, at Columbus while playing for Iowa)...Mastrobuoni is the first Rainier to draw four walks in a game while playing first base since at least 2005...Mastrobuoni is one of six PCL players to draw four walks in a game they played at first base this season.

MARLOWE IS MASHING: After he was activated off the Injured List on July 22, OF Cade Marlowe started off hitting 3-for-17...since July 29 (19 games), Marlowe is hitting .367 (22x60) with eight doubles, one home run, 13 RBI and 11 walks, sporting a .990 OPS...in that time, Marlowe ranks second in in the league in doubles, eighth in batting average and ninth with a .440 on-base percentage.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years...Thomas is hitting .332 (80x241) in 61 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .332 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...with his two hits in Thursday's game, Thomas (80) surpassed Bryan Lahair (79) for the most hits at Cheney Stadium by a Rainier in a single season since 2005.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his first-inning single on Wednesday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 22 games...over his 22-game streak, Ford is hitting .289 (24x83) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 22 with a 1.024 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...since July 23, Ford's seven home runs are tied for the third-most in the league, his 22 RBI are the sixth-most in the PCL and ranks fourth with a 1.099 OPS...in August, eight of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and five home runs).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they travelled back home to begin a six-game homestand today with three games against the Athletics, followed by a three-game set with the San Diego Padres.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.