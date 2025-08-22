Chihuahuas Lose Third Straight Close Game Thursday

The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the Sacramento River Cats 6-5. The River Cats have won the first three games of the series, all by one run.

The Chihuahuas didn't have any hits until two outs in the fifth inning when Cody Roberts hit an RBI double and Ripken Reyes followed that with a two-run single. El Paso's other runs came on an RBI single by Luis Campusano and an RBI groundout by Will Wagner. Campusano has reached base in 21 of his 37 plate appearances on the Chihuahuas' current road trip.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher Matt Waldron picked off a runner Thursday, his fourth pickoff of the season, which is tied for the most on the team. Thursday was Sacramento's 11th straight home win, which is one shy of the team record.

Team Records: El Paso (67-55, 29-18), Sacramento (65-58, 29-19)

Next Game: Friday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (5-2, 5.96) vs. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (1-8, 5.01). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







