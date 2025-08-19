KLAQ & Leg up Entertainment Announce VIP Pre-Show Acoustic Set & Q&A with Dead Poet Society

EL PASO, TEXAS - KLAQ and Leg Up Entertainment announce a private VIP opportunity featuring Dead Poet Society (DPS). The opportunity includes an acoustic performance and an intimate question-and-answer session with the band ahead of their appearance at KLAQ Rocks the Park, presented by Speaking Rock, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Southwest University Park.

Fans with a VIP ticket to KLAQ Rocks the Park will enjoy exclusive early entry at 5 p.m. through the Big Dog House, a private VIP entrance, followed by the special performance by DPS beginning at 5:45 p.m. in the VIP section on the field.

The music festival features a lineup that spans multiple rock genres and generations. Scott Stapp, the Grammy-winning songwriter and voice of Creed, will headline the event. DPS, Poppy, and Hooked Like Helen will open the show. Gates for the general public open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at southwestuniversitypark.com or the Southwest University Park Durango box office.

KLAQ Rocks the Park, presented by Speaking Rock, revives the KLAQ Street Fest, bringing back an annual tradition that was once a staple in El Paso. The popular downtown festival first kicked off in 2009 and continued annually until its last event in October 2018. KLAQ Rocks the Park also marks the first concert at Southwest University Park since Way Out West Festival in 2023.

For more information, visit klaq.com, southwestuniversitypark.com, or tune in to KLAQ 95.5 FM.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: KLAQ Rocks the Park

Date: Saturday, October 4

Location: Southwest University Park

VIP Gates Open 5:00 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Dead Poet Society VIP Show: 5:45 p.m.

Show Starts: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: SouthwestUniversityPark.com

KLAQ

Website: KLAQ.com

Instagram: @klaqofficial

Facebook: @KLAQRocks

X: @KLAQ

SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Website: southwestuniversitypark.com

Instagram/Facebook: @southwestuniversityparkep

HEADLINER & OPENING ACTS

Scott Stapp is a Grammy award-winning songwriter, solo artist, and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed. Stapp has sold more than 53 million records, has been streamed over 1 billion times, and has 11 No. 1 singles. He is currently in the studio recording the follow-up album to The Space Between the Shadows (2019), which debuted at the top of the Rock and Album charts in the US and UK.

Website: scottstapp.com

Instagram/Facebook/X: @scottstapp

Poppy 's creativity has propelled her through the worlds of music, art, and performance, constantly defying genres and expectations. From performance art and video directing to writing sci-fi graphic novels, she blends everything from metal and grunge-punk to trap-pop. Her 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance ("BLOODMONEY") made history as the first solo female artist in the category. In 2024, she toured with 30 Seconds to Mars and Avenged Sevenfold and released major collaborations with Bad Omens and Knocked Loose. She debuted her fifth album, Negative Spaces, exploring industrial anthems, 80s synth, and pop-punk.

Website: impoppy.com

Instagram: @impoppy

Facebook: @poppy

X: @PoppyUpdate

Dead Poet Society's second album, FISSION, is a powerful exploration of personal transformation, emotional turmoil, and self-discovery. Frontman Jack Underkofler, alongside bandmates Jack Collins, Will Goodroad, and Dylan Brenner, crafts a record that examines themes of heartbreak, addiction, and the struggles of adulthood. Following their acclaimed debut -!- (2021), FISSION blends alternative rock, dark hard rock, and progressive indie.

Website: wearedps.com

Instagram/X: @wearedps

Facebook: @deadpoetsocietyband

Hooked Like Helen has become a sought-after band for TV and film placements, with music featured on E!, MTV, Netflix, and more. Their song "Liar" inspired the script for High Strung: Free Dance and was prominently featured in the film, while Nikki also scored multiple scenes in the Emmy-winning docu-series CHEER. The band has built a reputation as a powerful live act, touring nationally, opening for Jewel, Taylor Hicks, and PVRIS, and releasing their acclaimed EP, Promise Me You'll Run, co-produced by K Thrash (Jelly Roll, MGK).

Website: hookedlikehelen.com

Instagram/Facebook/X: @hookedlikehelen

ABOUT LEG UP ENTERTAINMENT

Leg Up Entertainment, LLC seeks to bring first-class and world-renowned entertainment to enhance the quality of life in the Borderplex region and promote economic development through the creation and management of events in a first-class venue. Leg Up Entertainment helps maximize the popularity and use of Southwest University Park all year long by creating, promoting, and managing for-profit events as well as events and gatherings for civic and charitable organizations.

ABOUT KLAQ

KLAQ, a Townsquare Media station, has been El Paso's rock station since the late 70s. Throughout that time, KLAQ has a history of bringing in some of the largest events into the city, including the KLAQ Balloon Fest, Downtown Street Festival, and Cool Canyon Nights, among many others.

The station is led by the Buzz Adams Morning Show, followed by nothing but El Paso's Best Rock! A mix of the best new rock by artists like Linkin Park, Shinedown, and Disturbed, and the best classic rock by artists like Ozzy, G'N'R, and AC/DC! Throughout the years, El Paso has been able to count on KLAQ to deliver a steady serving of the biggest songs from your favorite rock artists and help make new music discoveries by introducing emerging Alternative, Nu Metal, and Independent artists.

KLAQ continues to give back to the community, and they have partnered with local organizations, including the Child Crisis Center, Candlelighters, Ronald McDonald House, Partners in Education, the Advocacy Center of El Paso, Special Olympics, and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, and many others.

ABOUT TOWNSQUARE MEDIA

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design creation & hosting, search engine optimization, social media & online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 30,650 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare IGNITE, a powerful combination of a) an owned & operated portfolio of more than 400 local news & entertainment websites & mobile apps along with a network of leading national music & entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand & data management platform; and a portfolio of 357 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as

KLAQ.com, KISSELPASO.com & 600ESPNElPaso.com, and premier national music brands such as Loudwire.com, PopCrush.com, & UltimateClassicRock.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, & www.townsquareignite.com.







