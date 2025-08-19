Smith's Produce Race Gets a Fresh Look

The Smith's Produce Race is back with a fresh new twist. Since 2014, fans have cheered on their favorite fruits and veggies as they've sprinted down the warning track in the middle of the fourth inning at Salt Lake Bees games. Now, the race is getting its biggest update yet- official names and new costumes for the mascots and a juicy new competitor.

Meet the 2025 lineup:

Mac the Apple - crisp, classic, and quick on his feet.

Rooty the Carrot - fast, bright, and never one to veg out.

Slip the Banana - slippery speedster with plenty of a-peel.

Cornelius the Corn - popping with energy and eager to shuck the competition.

Mellie the Watermelon - the sweet newcomer ready to make a splash.

Watermelon joins the race in place of cabbage, bringing a burst of fresh flavor to the fan-favorite tradition.

The Smith's Produce Race has been part of the Bees ballpark fun for more than a decade. The Salt Lake Bees are excited to carry on the tradition into the new ballpark and give the characters official names and personalities. The new lineup keeps the tradition fans love, while adding a fresh layer of fun for everyone.

Fans can catch the Smith's Produce Race every home game in the middle of the fourth inning at The Ballpark at America First Square. The newly named mascots will make their debut during Tuesday's game on August 19, against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. MST.

The tradition you love is ready to roll- only now, it's fresher than ever.







