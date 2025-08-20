Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 8/19 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Josh Fleming (4-3, 3.97) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (3-5, 7.49)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Bryce Miller - reinstated from Major League rehab assignment

DEL RHP Sauryn Lao - contract selected by Seattle

ADD INF Miles Mastrobuoni (#34) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Michael Fulmer (#16) - assigned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell in the series finale at Las Vegas12-7, taking two out of the six games in the series...Tacoma trailed early, as Las Vegas scored two runs in the second inning, one in the fourth and three in the fifth...Spencer Packard drove in a run with an RBI single in the fourth inning as the Rainiers found themselves trailing 6-1 after six innings...the Rainiers chipped away in the top of the seventh with a two-run single from Rhylan Thomas and an RBI single from Victor Labrada...the Aviators countered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning on the power of a pair of home runs...a three-run home run from Zack Gelof in the bottom of the eighth gave the Aviators a 12-4 lead...the Rainiers plated three runs in the ninth as Labrada drove in a pair and Cade Marlowe hit a sacrifice fly, but that would be as close as Tacoma got in a 12-7 defeat.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Dating back to July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 54 bases in 61 attempts, the third-most steals among full-season teams, trailing Great Lakes' 61 and St. Lucie's 63 steals...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 40 bases in 42 attempts...in their 10-9 loss on Friday night, the Rainiers stole a season-high 11 bases, the most for a Triple-A team since at least 2005, becoming just the third Triple-A team to steal at least 10 bases in the last 20 years (also: ELP - August 1, 2024 & Fresno - April 10, 2011)...the Rainiers are just the 12th full-season minor league team to steal 11 bases in a game since 2005, and the sixth this season...two players are closing in on the franchise stolen base record (92), set by Dell Alston from 1978-80...Samad Taylor currently has85 career steals with Tacoma, while Cade Marlowe has 84

COMETS ARE VISIBLE IN TACOMA ABOUT ONCE A YEAR: This week, Rainiers will play host to the Oklahoma City Comets for the first time this season...Tacoma traveled down to Oklahoma City for a six-game series from April 15-20, taking two of the six games...this is Oklahoma City's first trip to Cheney Stadium since opening the 2024 season in Tacoma from March 29-31...the Comets will return to Cheney for the final series of the regular season from September 16-21...the Comets will only play three games in Tacoma in 2026, scheduled for a three game series out of the All-Star Break, from July 17-19, 2026.

ROSTER RECAP: The Seattle Mariners made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday that impacted the Rainiers' roster: RHP Sauryn Lao's contract was selected and Bryce Miller was reinstated from his Major League rehab assignment...Miles Mastrobuoni reported to Tacoma on Tuesday, for what will be his second stint with the Rainiers this season...RHP Michael Fulmer was also signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Tacoma...Fulmer has made 33 appearances between Triple-A Iowa, Omaha and Worcester, going 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA, converting four of five save opportunities and striking out 68 over 54.1 innings...he also made one appearance with Boston and two with Chicago-NL, allowing three runs in his one outing with Boston (2.2 IP), while throwing 3.0 scoreless frames with the Cubs...the Mariners also optioned RHP Casey Legumina and RHP Jackson Kowar, but neither have reported to the club yet.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years......Thomas is hitting .336 (77x229) in 58 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .336 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 77 hits at Cheney Stadium are tied for the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, two shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

BEN'S BASHING: Since returning to the lineup on Tuesday, INF Ben Williamson has been on fire, hitting .522 (12x23) this week against Las Vegas with three home runs and 10 RBI, three walks and three stolen bases, sporting a 1.515 OPS...Williamson set new career-highs with four hits and five RBI on Saturday night, becoming just the 30th Rainier since 2005 (and second this season: Tyler Locklear, July 22) to collect four hits and five RBI in a single game...Williamson has driven in a run in each of his last five games, the fifth different Rainier to accomplish the feat this season...Williamson entered this series against Las Vegas with five professional home runs and has hit three this week...since Tuesday, Williamson leads the PCL with 10 RBI, tied for the lead with 10 hits, ranks second with a .565 OBP, third with a .500 AVG, fourth with a 1.515 OPS and fifth with a .950 SLG.

KITCHEN HAS BEEN COOKING: Over his last 20 appearances since June 1, LHP Austin Kitchen has gone 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA (28.2 IP/6ER), walking just six while striking out 24, holding opponents to a .190 average...among PCL pitchers with at least 15 appearances since June 1, Kitchen ranks third with his 0.91 WHIP (first among left-handers), fifth with his 1.88 ERA and eighth with his his 4.40 K/BB...since June 1, Kitchen has allowed an earned run in just four of his 20 appearances and has not allowed one in his last six outings.

FORD FINDS A WAY: By drawing three walks on Saturday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 20 games...over his 20-game on-base streak, Ford is hitting .289 (22x76) with four doubles and six home runs, driving in 21 with a 1.006 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...since July 23, Ford's 21 RBI are the third-most in the PCL and he also ranks third with a 1.085 OPS...in August, Ford is hitting .250 (10x40), with seven of his 10 hits going for extra bases (three doubles and four home runs).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell in Philadelphia on Monday, 12-7...the Phillies plated six runs in the second inning to take an early lead...Mitch Garver and Cole Young each homered in the loss.







