Express Drop Opener against Saints, 11-4

Published on August 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

St. Paul Offense Clubs 11 Runs on 15 Hits to Down Round Rock

GAME 119 | AWAY GAME 59 | TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - CHS Field R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (58-61 | 24-20) 4 7 1

ST. PAUL SAINTS (55-64 | 22-24) 11 15 1

WP: RHP Jarrett Whorff (3-3, 6.63) FIRST PITCH: 7:09 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 7,420

LP: RHP Ben Anderson (1-2, 7.16) GAME TIME: 2:33

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 85 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Michael Helman 7 3 0 0 2-2 392 feet/100.5 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

Aaron Sabato 10 5 1 1 1-0 433 feet/106.9 MPH Left Field Concourse

Kyler Fedko 5 6 0 2 0-1 405 feet/104.2 MPH Left Field Berm

Carson McCusker 20 7 0 0 2-1 429 feet/106.2 MPH Left Field Concourse

HOW IT HAPPENED:

St. Paul 2B Payton Eeles drew a walk to start the bottom of the first and LF Kyler Fedko followed with a double. CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s base hit allowed Eeles to score and the Saints took a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second, the Express put two on with walks from LF Trevor Hauver and SS Richie Martin. C Omar Narvaez poked a two-out single into left field and Hauver scored from second, cutting the deficit to one.

The Saints plated four runs in the bottom of the frame. Eeles tallied a RBI single and Fedko hit a ground-rule RBI double on the first pitch of his at-bat. A pitch later, Keirsey Jr. got aboard with a single and a throwing error from 1B Abimelec Ortiz allowed another run to score as St. Paul led 6-1.

Round Rock CF Michael Helman led off the top of the third with a solo homer that made it 6-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, St. Paul RF Carson McCusker drove in a run with his sacrifice fly and 1B Aaron Sabato followed with a two-run home run, extending their advantage to 9-2.

Fedko and McCusker both recorded solo homers in the sixth and seventh, respectively. The Saints held an 11-2 edge after seven complete.

The E-Train plated a pair of runs in the ninth on a two-run double from 3B Alan Trejo bringing the score to a final of 11-4.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

ALAN AT THE PLATE: Round Rock 3B Alan Trejo went 1-for-5 in the series opener with a two-run double in the ninth inning. Trejo has a hit in 11 of 14 games this month, batting .273 (15-55) with three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored.

HELMAN BACK IN ST. PAUL: Express CF Michael Helman returned to St. Paul after appearing in 195 games for the previous three years with the Saints. He went 1-for-5 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored.

