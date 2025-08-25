Round Rock Wins Fifth Straight over St. Paul, 11-5

Express Ride Hot Start in the Series Finale

GAME 124 | AWAY GAME 64 | SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - CHS Field R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (63-61 | 29-20) 11 15 2

ST. PAUL SAINTS (55-69 | 22-29) 5 16 2

WP: RHP Caleb Boushley (2-1, 1.08) FIRST PITCH: 2:08 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 8,496

LP: RHP Cory Lewis (3-6, 7.32) GAME TIME: 3:11

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 66 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Omar Narváez 2 1 3 1 3-1 352 feet/96.2 MPH Home Run Porch (Right Field)

Abimelec Ortiz 6 2 0 0 2-2 400 feet/105.5 MPH Home Run Porch (Right Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express jumped out to a 6-0 lead with six hits in the top of the first. SS Richie Martin drilled a triple off the wall in right, sending CF Dustin Harris around to score. 3B Alan Trejo drove Martin in with a RBI single, then C Omar Narváez capped off the inning with a grand slam onto the Home Run Porch in right field.

Round Rock 1B Abimelec Ortiz led off the second with a 400-foot homer, extending the E-Train lead to 7-0. With two outs, DH Cooper Johnson dropped a single into right that scored two more runs. The Express led 9-0 after two complete.

The Saints got on the board with a four-run fifth inning. CF Dashawn Keirsey Jr. kicked it off with an RBI single and sacrifice flies from LF Gabriel Gonzalez and RF Carson McCusker plated two more runs. A two-out throwing error from Martin allowed DH Jhonny Pereda to score from third as St. Paul trailed 9-4.

In the top of the sixth, the Express responded with a pair of runs. With two on, LF Trevor Hauver recorded an RBI single. Later, RF Kellen Strahm grounded into a double play but Trejo came home and Round Rock cushioned their lead to 11-4.

Keirsey Jr. hit another RBI single in the sixth inning, cutting the Saints' deficit to six.

St. Paul loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Round Rock held on to win the series finale, 11-5.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

RED HOT ROUND ROCK: The Express dropped their first game against the Saints on Tuesday then went on to win five consecutive games. It's the first time this year they have won three consecutive series. They won both road series in August. Entering this month, they had just two road series victories on the year. They are 15-4 in their last 19 games.

HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to eight games after going 2-for-6 with a double and a run in the series finale. Harris is slashing .343/.395/.543 with five doubles, a triple, four RBI, seven runs scored, three walks, six strikeouts and three stolen bases during the streak.

HOT OUT OF THE GATE: Round Rock's nine runs and nine hits were their most in the first two frames of a game this year. The Express join Reno and Las Vegas as the only PCL teams to record nine hits in the first two innings of a game.

CALEB'S COOKING: Round Rock RHP Caleb Boushley claimed his second win in his eighth outing with the Express this year. The right-hander threw 2.2 innings as the first man out of the bullpen, allowing four hits and an unearned run. In 25.0 IP with Round Rock this season, Boushley has allowed just three earned runs for a 1.08 ERA.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, August 26 vs. Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond







